Greenwood County saw its largest payment of revenue from the Capital Project Sales Tax in October.
“We are glad to see the economy turn around,” Greenwood County manager Toby Chappell said. “It obviously helps the Capital Project Sales Tax.”
The county received $2,745,695.30 in its October 2020 payment, which was an increase from the July 2020 payment where only $2,152,632.49 was collected.
“It clearly rebounded from July to October,” Chappell said.
October’s revenue eclipsed the project’s record of $2,575,580.04 set in April 2020.
The outlook for the project is continually looking better. In August, Chappell announced the anticipated shortfall was not as bad as it had once seemed at only $10 million rather than $20 million.
While there is still a question of how many projects will ultimately get finished, a number have already been completed. Capital Project Sales Tax Coordinator Josh Skinner provided an update on the project list:
The Upstate Center for Manufacturing Excellence on the campus of Piedmont Technical College and the implementation of a countywide public safety radio system have been completed. The county signed a contract Thursday with Davis and Floyd to begin the construction of parks for Hodges, Troy, Magnolia, Foundry and Grace Street, Skinner said in an email.
A contractor has been selected for the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historical Site, however, extra funds are still being sought to meet the contract bid amount. The Lake Greenwood Master Plan final plan designs will be presented to Greenwood County Council in December.
The athletic facility upgrades projects are in Phase 1. Construction is complete on a new basketball court and walking paths in Young Park in Ware Shoals. The design for the J.C. Boozer Athletic Complex is at 90% with bidding tentatively scheduled for early next year, Skinner said.
The North Greenwood Industrial Park spec building on Highway 25 has been completed.
The next set of revenue payments in January and April of 2021 will go to the next project: widening Highway 246. The next two payments will be directed toward the Ninety Six Storm Water Drainage repair and to finish paying for fire trucks and volunteer fire stations, Skinner said.