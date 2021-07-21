Greenwood County’s Capital Project Sales Tax brought in a record sum with its last quarterly revenue check.
The county’s July revenue check was for $2,942,594, besting April’s haul by nearly $200,000.
“That’s our highest amount to date,” said Josh Skinner, CPST coordinator. “Typically, this collection is the lowest of the year.”
Greenwood County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn said the amount was a 7% increase from the previous quarter and a 36.7% increase from June 2020.
Skinner said the revenue from this check will go toward funding the county’s fire master plan phase three and the Lake Greenwood Master Plan phase two. In addition, the amount fully funds the Promised Land walking track at $66,326, building restroom facilities at Cokesbury College for $33,163 and renovations at the old Brewer Recreation Center to the tune of $27,636.
Council selected the Gordon Group to build the fire station at 1400 Highway 221 S., which adds coverage for 22 structures to the county’s fire master plan. The projected cost is $342,598.
The vote to change auditors for 2022-27 fiscal years ended in a tie with Vice Chairperson Chuck Moates and council members Mark Allison and Melissa Spencer voting in favor of awarding the contract to Mauldin Jenkins, while council members Edith Childs, Robbie Templeton and Theo Lane voted against it.
Dorn recommended Mauldin Jenkins after her office evaluated three proposals for auditing services for the county. She also said the Government Finance Officers Association recommends rotating auditors.
Council moved on from the vote but went behind closed doors to receive legal advice from Greenwood County Attorney Carson Penney at the end of the meeting. During the executive session, Chairperson Steve Brown joined the meeting via Facetime because he was not able to attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, although he said he watched the meeting on the county’s website.
After coming out of executive session, Templeton made the motion to stay with the county’s auditor, Manley Garvin. The motion passed 4-3 with Brown joining Templeton, Childs and Lane.
“I hate to vote against you,” Lane told Dorn.
Council asked Dorn to inquire with Manley Garvin about certain specialized services that Mauldin Jenkins offers to see if they also can offer those services.
“I fully respect this council’s decision,” Dorn said.
Council also approved an ordinance to fix a funding issue concerning the property taxes of Mumford and Rhine Properties. Greenwood County School District 50 had received tax revenue from the property when it actually resides within the boundaries of Greenwood County School District 52. Council’s action Tuesday remedied the problem.