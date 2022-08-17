County council 01
County Council Chairperson Chuck Moates gestures to two awards the county won: On the left, an honorable mention from the state Association of Counties for the Barrett Lawrimore Memorial Award, beside the J. Mitchell Graham award for innovation.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

Greenwood County Council had much to be grateful for at Tuesday's meeting.

Councilman Dayne Pruitt, of Ninety Six, thanked Economic Development Director James Bateman for bringing industrial recruitment efforts closer to his hometown. Bateman asked council to approve a marketing right and option agreement between members of the Adams family, who own about 425 acres near Ninety Six. The agreement, Bateman said, would allow for marketing the property as a potential industrial site for incoming businesses. The agreement passed unanimously.

