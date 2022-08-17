County Council Chairperson Chuck Moates gestures to two awards the county won: On the left, an honorable mention from the state Association of Counties for the Barrett Lawrimore Memorial Award, beside the J. Mitchell Graham award for innovation.
Greenwood County Council had much to be grateful for at Tuesday's meeting.
Councilman Dayne Pruitt, of Ninety Six, thanked Economic Development Director James Bateman for bringing industrial recruitment efforts closer to his hometown. Bateman asked council to approve a marketing right and option agreement between members of the Adams family, who own about 425 acres near Ninety Six. The agreement, Bateman said, would allow for marketing the property as a potential industrial site for incoming businesses. The agreement passed unanimously.
Council also approved a bid for timber sales to Walker and Walker Logging, which made a bid of $522,730 for about 215 acres worth of timber from the county. County Engineer Rett Templeton said the funds would go toward the Greenwood County Airport.
The Greenwood County Fire Service and Greenwood City Fire Department made official something that's been in the works for a while — the two agencies asked council to accept an automatic aid agreement between them. County Fire Chief Steve Holmes said 75% of the county's fire calls are within four districts close to the city. This agreement would have city firefighters automatically respond to county calls in those four districts, and the county will offer its aid to calls in the city.
The agreement only covers fire calls, not medical, Holmes said, though both agencies are more than willing to work with one another on any call when needed. The agreement passed unanimously.
Capital Project Sales Tax Coordinator Josh Skinner gave his quarterly update on CPST collections and project progress. The revenue check that came in July was for more than $3 million, and County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn's estimates show the county likely collecting 100% of the expected revenue from the penny sales tax. It's raked in $50.54 million so far.
Skinner said July's check is going mostly toward the renovation of the former Civic Center site into the Wilbanks Sports Complex. Skinner gave updates on projects, saying workers had broken ground on the parks in Hodges and Troy, and at Magnolia Park. For the Grace Street Park expansion, demolition of the old water treatment plant is complete and staff has selected a designer and builder for phase two. Foundry Park's bids came in about a month ago, but Skinner said staff is negotiating the price down as it's currently over budget. The Ninety Six town park is also over budget, he said, and staff is seeking to tweak the project to bring the cost down to $350,000.
The boat ramp on Highway 72/221 has some of its concrete poured, but Skinner said they're waiting on the restroom building to be delivered and installed before pouring the parking lot. Ware Shoals officials are negotiating changes to the sewer line project there, but Skinner said the Ninety Six water line project is wrapping up, as is the J.C. Fox Boozer Complex.
Next quarter's revenue check will fund the Wilbanks project, along with the next step in the fire master plan: building a joint training facility.
In other business:
Council approved, 5-1, a boundary line agreement that gave 0.22 acres of county land to Travis Larson at 110 Dunn Lane.
Council approved second reading of an ordinance to remove two properties on Hospitality Boulevard from the multi-county business park. The city of Greenwood requested this since the properties have changed hands and are no longer receiving an incentive from being in the business park.
WCTel and Brightspeed Broadband requested council's support in applying for grants from the state Office of Regulatory Staff, and council voted to support both companies.
Renovations at the county office building at Park Plaza are set to be finished up as work on the elections office ends. Next is work on the economic development offices, and Dorn asked council to transfer $184,462 from the general fund to complete the renovations.
Council had first reading on an ordinance that would set standards for the construction and maintenance of marine structures on Lake Greenwood. County Attorney Carson Penney said this would require dock builders to be licensed marine contractors.
