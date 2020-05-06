Chad Cox’s years battling drug dealers and manufacturers in Greenwood County are what he says puts him above the competition in the bid to be Greenwood’s next sheriff.
His career with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office began in 1999, when he left serving in the county fire service to work in the detention center under then-Sheriff Sam Riley.
Now, he’s running as a Republican on the primary ballot June 9 against incumbent Sheriff Dennis Kelly and fellow former Greenwood deputies John Long and Matt Emery. Former Sheriff Tony Davis is running unopposed in the primary as a Democrat.
Throughout his time at the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, Cox moved up the ranks, working from the jail to becoming a road deputy, eventually becoming a sergeant over day-to-day operations, working in family court and warrant service and in criminal investigations. In 2009, then-sheriff Davis asked Cox to join the joint city-county Drug Enforcement Unit, which he eventually led as commander.
“The current administration wanted to go in a different direction, so that’s when he asked me to move into the detention center as an investigator,” Cox said.
After a decade in the DEU, he was tasked with investigating contraband cases and inmate issues at the jail. It was from this position that Cox resigned to pursue a campaign for sheriff. He’s working part time now for the Calhoun Falls Police Department as a lieutenant, and he described his role as a consultant helping the department with investigations.
“The most important trait for a sheriff, to me, is an unwavering desire to protect the residents and citizens of your community,” he said. “My experience in law enforcement, 20 years, has been at the sheriff’s office.”
Seeing the state of crime in Greenwood, Cox said the community is at a crossroads. He said if drugs, gangs and violence are left unchecked, there might be a point where it grows to be a bigger problem than local law enforcement can handle.
“I’m scared if it gets to a certain point, we may not be able to get control of it,” he said. “We have to refocus our priorities on our narcotics division ... Everything revolves around drugs. You’re either selling drugs or stealing to buy drugs.”
He said the move away from a dedicated, joint drug enforcement unit seems like a mistake, and that tackling the drug problem will spark a lowering of violent crimes and neighborhood gang activity. Cox said if he’s elected, he wants to build up the sheriff’s office training division with emphasis on training officers in drug investigations and how to handle gangs.
Building key relationships with other agencies, including federal and state, is important, but Cox said he wants to perform a comprehensive personnel review to make sure the employees already working for the sheriff’s office are in the roles they’re best suited for.
“Geographically speaking, we shouldn’t have the drug problems and violent crime problems we have,” he said. “This is a big-city problem.”
To combat drugs, he said he’d want to see a DEU with a minimum of five officers, up to 10 officers investigating drug crimes. He wants them to return to traditional tactics that have worked in the past: working with confidential informants, raiding residences where drugs are sold using search warrants and working closely with state and federal agents.
“It doesn’t matter who kicks the door open on a drug dealer,” he said. “It’s a team effort.”
The 47-year-old Cox lives in Hodges with his wife Teresa, and they have two children, 25-year-old Nick and 27-year-old Tyler. They are members of Hodges Presbyterian Church.
What’s been done to fight crime, Cox said, isn’t working. His experience with drug investigations is what he said makes him the most suitable pick for Greenwood’s next sheriff, and he encouraged anyone with ideas or thoughts about how to keep Greenwood safe to call or text him any time on his cellphone: 864-323-4345. He said he has no plans to change his number if elected.
“I believe I have the heart and passion for it,” he said, “because we’ve got to get our community back.”