ABBEVILLE — It's business as usual for Abbeville County even as new cases of COVID-19 surge.
Mask use is encouraged for county employees, as well as vaccinations, County Director David Garner said at Monday's county council meeting. Neither masking nor vaccines are mandatory. The county has no intention to make vaccines mandatory, he said.
Some county workers who have received the vaccine have developed COVID-19. Garner said the county is dealing with the same issues other counties face. He emphasized reports that vaccinations can prevent more serious illness.
Several council members attended a state workshop to learn about federal funds for COVID-19-related expenses and how they can be spent, Council Chairperson William “Billy” Norris said. The upshot is officials are still trying to figure out how federal funds can be spent, he said. The only exception is compensation for employees who deal with COVID-related issues.
Rezoning request approved
Council approved a rezoning request and allayed a resident's concerns that the zoning change would allow a mobile home trailer park.
Gary Butler of Mt. Olive Church Road told council he was concerned about a proposed zoning change on an adjacent property from forest agricultural to general residential. While he doesn’t object to intended plans for the lot, Butler doesn’t want to see 30 mobile homes on the property. He also expressed concern about the property being used for hunting.
County Planner Andy Price said a mobile home park will be no concern. The property’s owner simply wants to divide 5 acres to accommodate three homes for his children. The residences might be mobile homes, but general residential zoning does not permit a mobile home park.
All general residential status will do is permit smaller lot sizes. Further zoning changes will have to come before the county boards and the council, he said.
In other business:
- To counter use of convenience centers and landfills by non-county residents, Garner said signage will be more prominently displayed and identification will be checked to confirm residency.
- Management Advisory Group turned in a low bid to conduct a salary compensation study for county employees.
- Council approved naming James Jones to the Board of Code Appeals. Norris encouraged county residents to apply for vacancies on county boards.
- Council passed a resolution establishing millage rates and fees for the new fiscal year.
- Council approved a resolution authorizing Garner to enter into an amended agreement with Southern Health Partners, Inc. for delivery of medical and dental services to inmates of the Abbeville County Detention Center.
- Council authorized Garner to work with McCormick County for economic development services.