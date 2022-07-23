 Skip to main content
With new COVID subvariant lingering, officials say mask up and get vaccinated

Self Regional Entrance

The latest subvariant of COVID-19 is showing less severity than previous strains. Self Regional CEO Dr. Matthew Logan said during previous strains they had as many as 95 patients and even went through a period where they had zero patients.

 FILE

Earlier this week, Greenwood was one of 32 counties in South Carolina with high levels of community spread. As of Friday, Greenwood, Abbeville and McCormick counties have been dropped down to low community levels. These community levels help determine the impact of COVID-19 on communities. And despite the change in community levels, local and state officials are still stressing the importance of vaccinations and masking up in the midst of the latest subvariant omicron BA.5.

While this subvariant isn’t producing as many hospitalizations and deaths as before, Dr. Kandi Fredere, DHEC Upstate Region Public Health Director, said they are still being closely monitored.

Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.

