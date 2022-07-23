With new COVID subvariant lingering, officials say mask up and get vaccinated

The latest subvariant of COVID-19 is showing less severity than previous strains. Self Regional CEO Dr. Matthew Logan said during previous strains they had as many as 95 patients and even went through a period where they had zero patients.
Earlier this week, Greenwood was one of 32 counties in South Carolina with high levels of community spread. As of Friday, Greenwood, Abbeville and McCormick counties have been dropped down to low community levels. These community levels help determine the impact of COVID-19 on communities. And despite the change in community levels, local and state officials are still stressing the importance of vaccinations and masking up in the midst of the latest subvariant omicron BA.5.
While this subvariant isn’t producing as many hospitalizations and deaths as before, Dr. Kandi Fredere, DHEC Upstate Region Public Health Director, said they are still being closely monitored.
“We do know people are still becoming sick and dying. We’re circling back to prevention and the spreading of the virus to gauge it. Right now, it’s fairly low, but people are still dying from COVID,” she said.
Fredere said simple acts such as masking up, staying away from anyone who is sick, vaccinating and quarantining will help reduce numbers moving forward. Forty-nine percent of Greenwood is fully vaccinated compared to 52.5% statewide.
Self Regional CEO Dr. Matthew Logan is aware that other hospitals are showing similar levels, but they aren’t seeing the severe cases they had before.
“We recognize the current variant is circulating. There’s a large portion of people who have been vaccinated. During previous strains, we’ve had as high as 95 patients in the hospital with COVID and we were down several weeks where we’ve had zero,” Logan said.
In a phone interview Thursday, Dr. Lincoln M. McGinnis, vice president and chief quality/experience officer, said that day they had a total of 12 COVID patients with one in intensive care.
“From the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve seen age is the number one factor for severe illness. They’re not nearly as sick as they have been in the past,” McGinnis said.
And as they have before, Logan said they will continue to take care of anyone who walks through their doors while continuing to mask up and screen hospital visitors.
McGinnis added that taking basic preventive measures such as staying up-to-date on vaccines, hand washing and staying socially distanced can help prevent the spread of COVID. But should someone test positive, they do have a treatment option.
“For folks at higher risk who do contract COVID, Paxlovid is available for over 12 years old and over 80 pounds — high risk, elderly or anyone with chronic condition like asthma or COPD. They should definitely talk to their doctor about Paxlovid,” Logan said.
For anybody in Greenwood or surrounding counties interested in getting vaccinated, the Greenwood Health Department offers vaccines for those 5 and older, Monday through Friday, no appointment needed. Self Regional also has a COVID screening line for vaccination, testing and screening that can be reached at 864-725-8200.
