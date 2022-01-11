 Skip to main content

Ware Shoals school district restricts visitors because of COVID-19

Ware Shoals School District 51

Ware Shoals School District 51

Greenwood County School District 51 in Ware Shoals is implementing new rules in the wake of the surge of COVID-19 numbers nationwide.

In a message sent to parents and staff members, Superintendent Fay Sprouse said the district plans to continue face-to-face instruction, but will not have any public events in its schools and asks that visitors wear a mask and social distance when inside schools.

The district will also limit basketball games played at home to players and coaches only. Games will be livestreamed on the district’s website for people to view.

The message says the district is being hit hard, but that staff members who are there are stepping up to cover for those who aren’t.

“We’re doing our best to keep buses running on time, but when a driver is out, we can’t put just anyone in that seat,” Sprouse’s message reads.

“Our drivers are running double routes at times, and we are grateful for their willingness to do so. I am so proud of all of our staff for their dedication to our students.”

