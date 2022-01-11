Ware Shoals school district restricts visitors because of COVID-19

Greenwood County School District 51 in Ware Shoals is implementing new rules in the wake of the surge of COVID-19 numbers nationwide.
In a message sent to parents and staff members, Superintendent Fay Sprouse said the district plans to continue face-to-face instruction, but will not have any public events in its schools and asks that visitors wear a mask and social distance when inside schools.
The district will also limit basketball games played at home to players and coaches only. Games will be livestreamed on the district’s website for people to view.
The message says the district is being hit hard, but that staff members who are there are stepping up to cover for those who aren’t.
“We’re doing our best to keep buses running on time, but when a driver is out, we can’t put just anyone in that seat,” Sprouse’s message reads.
“Our drivers are running double routes at times, and we are grateful for their willingness to do so. I am so proud of all of our staff for their dedication to our students.”
Students in the Lakelands are back in classrooms or getting ready to go back soon after the state began seeing historic high COVID-19 case counts.
Coronavirus (COVID-19)
As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.
Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals: