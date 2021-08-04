Vaccine clinics to take place at Greenwood, Emerald high schools

Students, parents and employees in Greenwood School District 50 have a couple of opportunities to get COVID-19 vaccines this month.
On Aug. 19 and 20, the district will have vaccine clinics at Greenwood and Emerald high schools, respectively.
Students 12 and older, parents and employees of the district will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine on those days from 2-5 p.m.
Students will need parental consent to receive the vaccine.
The second dose of the vaccine will be given from 2-5 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Greenwood High and Sept. 10 at Emerald
The clinics will be hosted by the district and Self Regional Healthcare.
The district’s $500 vaccine incentive will be offered to district employees who are fully vaccinated no later than Sept.17.