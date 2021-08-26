'Things could not be worse': Upstate doctors describe conditions during COVID surge

Self Regional Medical Center's ICU was full Thursday morning.
A patient came in having a heart attack, but there wasn't a bed available in the emergency room because hospital staff had to re-direct COVID patients into the emergency wing as overflow from the ICU. Staff found a room for the patient, but it's a constant juggling act to ensure there's a bed for those who need it.
On Thursday morning, 38 patients were being treated at Self for COVID-19. Two months ago, the hospital spent weeks without a single COVID patient. The hospital is treating children it would normally send to other hospitals. Self refers serious pediatric cases to Upstate hospitals, but those facilities now lack the beds to care for these children.
If case numbers continue the way they have been, things could get worse.
"We are seeing our sickest patients with COVID being the unvaccinated," said Dr. Matt Logan, Self's chief medical officer. "The amount of COVID patients we have in our hospital is really impeding our ability to care for our non-COVID patients."
Health care leaders from throughout the Upstate gathered on a conference call Thursday to talk about the scope of this surge in COVID cases. Fewer than half of South Carolinians are vaccinated against COVID-19, but the state is facing an increase of case numbers outpacing the largest spike so far in the pandemic, said Dr. Wendell James, chief clinical officer for Prisma Health Upstate. If it continues, it could outstrip hospitals' ability to respond to the crisis.
"On July 2, the Prisma Health hospital system, Midlands and Upstate, had 12 patients with COVID," James said. "In seven weeks the number has risen to 436 patients today. ... We're very concerned about this surge, the rate of rise in this surge is even steeper than the one we saw in winter."
Of the 436 COVID patients at Prisma Upstate Thursday morning, 410 of them were unvaccinated — 94% of their COVID-19 admissions were unvaccinated patients. Of the 94 patients in the ICU, 91 were unvaccinated. Of the 54 on ventilators, 52 were unvaccinated. Those who were vaccinated and still ended up in the hospital with COVID had underlying medical conditions that put them at additional risk for illness, James said.
"This has become a disease of the unvaccinated," he said. "The severity of this disease without vaccination can be catastrophic for the patient."
Dr. Christopher Lombardozzi, chief medical officer at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, put it bluntly: "Things could not be worse right now." The sickest of the sick are unvaccinated; only five of Spartanburg's 224 patients getting hospital care for COVID-19 had been vaccinated. He said he thought they had faced the worst stretch of the pandemic at the start of 2021, but now the virus appears to be spreading faster through South Carolina's communities than it did then.
"Back in the winter, all we could do was provide supportive care. We didn't have a vaccine to provide to people," he said. "These vaccines work, these vaccines are safe and it's been proven now over millions and millions of doses. We can't say it enough, we don't want to have more tragedies on our hands."
It's the same story at AnMed Health, where Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brad Mock said the hospital has been at or above its capacity of beds for two weeks. More patients need care than they can accommodate, and they've been holding 20-30 patients in the emergency room waiting for a bed to open up.
The vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech received full approval from the FDA earlier this week for anyone 12 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still available under an emergency use authorization, but the FDA said the Pfizer vaccine met high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality.
Unvaccinated people make up the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 patients, said Dr. Surabhi Gaur, chief medical officer at Bon Secours Health System. The vaccine has been through what she called the world's biggest clinical trial under its emergency use authorization and health care professionals have seen millions of doses administered safely before the Pfizer vaccine's FDA approval.
"People often ask, 'Well, if you can get the disease after getting the vaccine, what's the point?' The point is you don't die," she said. "I don't know why this has become a political issue, I just don't. It's science, it's humanity and it's evident."
The state is 3,000-3,500 nurses short of fully staffing medical facilities, James said. Staff members are pulling extra shifts and working longer hours to meet the influx of cases, but he said doctors are frustrated over the number of people denying the treatment that can keep them out of the hospital.
"We are begging you as a group of hospitals to just throw politics out. I've been called a fear-monger for the last three months. ... When 95% of all of our patients are not vaccinated, you need to listen to us," James said. "Pediatrics has never seen anything like this. This is something the public needs to understand: This is affecting children and young adults, teenagers, in a way that was not happening earlier on."
The delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading faster and having impacts unseen with previous variants, he said. It's hard enough dealing with adults who made the decision to go unvaccinated and ended up contracting COVID, but he said children can't make that choice on their own. Children rely on the community and those around them to protect them from illness, he said.
Prisma reported 10 pediatric patients being treated for COVID Thursday, with one in critical condition. At Self, physicians are seeing a spike in patients requesting monoclonal antibody treatments, a therapy that targets the spike protein on the outer shell of the virus, interfering with its ability to attach to human cells.
Logan said the federal government recommended everyone get access to a booster shot of the vaccine in the coming weeks, and the FDA has already issued guidance for any immunocompromised person to get a booster. Self Regional is already providing a booster shot, allowing patients to self-testify that they are immunocompromised to get the booster without requiring a physician's approval.
This has been one of the most moving and collaborative moments James said he's seen in his career, but it's reached a point where health care workers need help from the community. Gaur said she feels lucky she's in a country that's discussing third-shot boosters, unlike other countries that still lack widespread access to a vaccine.
"If you're unvaccinated it's not a question of if you'll get COVID, it's a question of when, and how bad it will be," she said. "If you would trust us to treat you when you are ill with COVID-19, you should trust us to get a vaccine right now."