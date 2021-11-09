'The moment we were waiting for': Self opens pediatric vaccination clinic

Nervousness and jitters turned into thumbs up and laughs on Monday at the Self Regional Healthcare Support Services Center.
The hospital is hosting pediatric vaccination clinics from 4-6 p.m. each day this week at the site for children 5-11, with its first patients getting the jab Monday afternoon.
“It’s exciting to get more people covered in the community, particularly this age range and it’s going to be more protection in schools, more protection for families and out in the community,” said Dr. Matt Logan, chief medical officer for Self, and incoming president and CEO.
“Even though the majority of kids don’t get real sick for the most part with COVID, they can sometimes transmit to other more vulnerable populations, so it’s good from a community level to try to get as many people as we can, including the children, vaccinated.”
Logan’s 10-year-old daughter, Ann, received her first dose of Pfizer on Monday.
At first, she was nervous because of her fear of needles. She squeezed her eyes shut in the moment, but when it was over, quickly laughed at how easy it had been.
“I was excited and a little nervous at the same time,” Ann said.
“It wasn’t that bad, it didn’t really hurt,” she said. “I was just psyching up myself because I thought it would hurt like the flu shot, but the flu shot doesn’t hurt either, I just psyched myself out.”
Dr. Angela Lopez de Leon’s daughters got their first shot Monday, too, and are excited to be able to go back to their activities and get a sense of normalcy. They noted before heading off for ice cream that the shot went well and kind of hurt.
Dr. Kasonya Guerra’s daughter was another of the first round of kids getting their shots.
Guerra said she wanted to set an example as a pediatrician, and also give her daughter the same protection she has.
“It was easy for me, it was not easy for her but it was easy for me as a mom knowing I was doing the right thing for her,” Guerra said.
“That made it a little bit easier for me. She doesn’t like injections, but you still have to do what’s right and we have to believe and follow the science and it shows that once you get vaccinated, it decreases the spread and what I told her is it’s not only going to protect her, it’s going to protect others, so it’s really important.”
Guerra said, “It’s the moment we were waiting for, so I think we should just do it.”
Those who would like to schedule a vaccination appointment should call 864-725-8200, Logan said. The clinic is open from 4-6 p.m. through Friday at the Support Services Center, 104 Wells Ave.
“I’d encourage folks to get vaccinated if they haven’t been vaccinated,” Logan said. “It certainly is safe and effective and for children as well. I wouldn’t give it to my child if I thought it was not a safe vaccine for children.”