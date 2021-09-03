Temporary virtual learning continues in certain Lakelands schools

McCormick County School District students will continue to learn virtually following the Labor Day holiday.
A social media post from the school district made on Friday announced that virtual learning will continue through Friday, Sept. 10 with a return to face-to-face instruction planned for Sept. 13.
The schools in the district moved to virtual learning earlier this week because of rising COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
Students will continue to receive virtual instruction via Google Classroom. Those without internet access should contact their child’s school.
Meals will be delivered to students next Tuesday and Thursday. Those who do not wish to receive meals should contact 864-443-0178.
No virtual learning will take place on Monday in observance of Labor Day. All sports activities are canceled until the district returns to face-to-face instruction.
McCormick County isn’t the only district with virtual learning days.
Greenwood County School District 50 scheduled virtual learning for Friday and Tuesday.
In Lauren County School District 55, students at three schools began learning virtually on Friday and will continue through Thursday. Those schools are Gray Court-Owings School, Hickory Tavern School and Laurens District 55 High School.
Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said in a news release that this decision was made after careful consideration, consulting with SCDHEC, and closely monitoring the numbers of positive cases of COVID and required quarantines. “With the current numbers and these campuses facing insufficient staffing, we are not able to operate safely at these locations,” said Thomas in the release. “We are hopeful that this action will provide relief to the schools that are experiencing high transmission rates and allow time for the majority of the staff to return.”
On Thursday, Laurens 55 has 174 COVID-19-positive staff and students and 741 quarantined.
Below are COVID-19 numbers most recently released by local districts.
Greenwood County School District 50, as of Sept. 3
(District 50 differentiates isolated individuals as those who are infected with the virus, who have COVID-19 symptoms or who tested positive but are asymptomatic. Quarantined individuals are those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who recently had contact with someone with COVID-19. Numbers below include both students and staff.)
Early Childhood and Montessori: one in isolation, 53 quarantined.
Hodges Elementary: one in isolation, 13 quarantined.
Lakeview Elementary: 22 in isolation, 68 quarantined.
Merrywood Elementary: seven in isolation, 66 quarantined.
Mathews Elementary: eight in isolation, 44 quarantined.
Rice Elementary: 13 in isolation, 58 quarantined.
Pinecrest Elementary: six in isolation, 33 quarantined.
Mays Elementary: nine in isolation, 24 quarantined.
Woodfields Elementary: eight in isolation, 57 quarantined.
Brewer Middle: 14 in isolation, 160 quarantined.
Northside Middle: five in isolation, 28 quarantined.
Westview Middle: 27 in isolation, 114 quarantined.
Emerald High: 11 in isolation, 40 quarantined.
Greenwood High: 18 in isolation, 57 quarantined.
Other district services: two in isolation, two quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 51, as of Aug. 31
Ware Shoals Primary: 16 positive students, two positive staff, 143 students quarantined.
Ware Shoals Middle: two positive students, zero positive staff, 9 students quarantined.
Ware Shoals High: three positive students, zero positive staff, 10 students quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 52, Aug. 23-30:
Ninety Six Primary: two positive students quarantined, 39 close contact students quarantined, one positive staff member quarantined.
Ninety Six Elementary: three positive students quarantined, 17 close contact students quarantined.
Edgewood Middle School: seven positive students quarantined, 44 close contact students quarantined, one positive staff member quarantined, one close contact staff member quarantined.
Ninety Six High School: five positive students quarantined, 31 close contact students quarantined, one close contact staff member quarantined.
There is one close contact staff member quarantined at the district level.
Abbeville County School District, as of Sept. 1
Abbeville High School: three positive students, 12 students quarantined.
Dixie High School: seven positive students, seven students quarantined.
Wright Middle School: six positive students, 28 quarantined students.
Westwood Elementary: four positive students, two positive staff, eight students quarantined.
Diamond Hill Elementary: one positive student, 18 quarantined students
Cherokee Trail Elementary: two positive students, 13 students quarantined.
John C. Calhoun Elementary: two positive students, one positive staff, six students quarantined.
Long Cane Primary: 10 positive students, five positive staff, 17 students quarantined.
McCormick County School District, as of Aug. 30
McCormick Elementary School: 51 students in quarantine, one positive student, two staff members in quarantine.
McCormick Middle School: 12 positive students, 72 students in quarantine, two staff members in quarantine.
McCormick High School: 68 students in quarantine, five positive students, one staff member in quarantine, one positive staff member.