Sunshine House on Grace Street reopens after COVID-19-related closure

Passersby might have noticed the Grace Street Sunshine House location looked empty for a week, but it’s back open.

A statement from the company said two people connected to the school tested positive for COVID-19, so the school was closed for one week. It reopened Thursday.

All families and team members were informed, and the company contacted public health officials for guidance.

The building and classrooms have reportedly been deep cleaned.

“Our thoughts are with our team members and families – and anyone in Greenwood and beyond – dealing with the impacts of COVID-19, and we wish them a speedy and complete recovery,” Barbra Richardson, company spokesperson, said in the statement.

