State rushes to provide rent aid during eviction pause

It’s a race.
State housing officials are under pressure to get federal relief funds into renters’ and landlords’ hands before time runs out for people owing rent.
The CDC first temporarily halted evictions in September 2020. This moratorium on evictions for nonpayment of rent was extended multiple times until it expired July 31. That was intended to be the final extension, but the CDC issued a new order Aug. 3 extending eviction protections through Oct. 3.
The goal behind these eviction moratoriums was to keep people from being ousted from their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The moratorium has provided relief to more than one in four of the country’s about 43 million renters, the CDC reported in its latest order.
In 2016, there were 3.6 million eviction filings. Now, more than 6 million households are behind on rent according to recent U.S. Census data, and just less than half fear imminent eviction, “...meaning that the pandemic would cause a wave of evictions on a scale that would be unprecedented in modern times,” the CDC wrote. “A large portion of those who are evicted may move into close quarters in shared housing or, as discussed below, become homeless, thus becoming at higher risk of COVID-19.”
Tenants can still be evicted for reasons other than nonpayment amid the CDC’s moratorium. In Greenwood, 48 separate rule to vacate documents had been filed in magistrate court between July 21 and Aug. 5, with 38 of them citing only nonpayment of rent as the reason for seeking eviction. Tenants have 10 days after receiving a court’s rule to vacate to either leave the residence or show the court why they should not be evicted.
Although the federal government has made billions of dollars available to states for emergency rental assistance, many state and local agencies are backlogged with applications that remain outstanding and are unable to be processed. South Carolina is no exception.
“The challenge we see is there are between eight and nine-thousand applications that are incomplete for the S.C. Stay Plus program,” said Chris Winston, media and market engagement manager for S.C. Housing. “That’s the vast majority of applications that have come in that are missing documentation. We haven’t been able to move them forward, process them and pay them.”
South Carolina started the S.C. Stay program in February using $25 million in U.S. Housing and Urban Development funds. Since then, Winston said the state has disbursed about $7.8 million to about 1,400 families — about 31.2% of the seed funds distributed in six months. In May, the state took $272 million from the U.S. Treasury and launched S.C. Stay Plus.
Only about $3.6 million of the Stay Plus funds have been disbursed; about 1.3% of the program’s funding.
Winston said S.C. Housing officials are focused on learning the best practices from states that have distributed their federal funds faster, and adopting the federal treasury’s guidance on streamlining rental aid programs.
The biggest hurdle, he said, is that the program requires applicants provide proof their income is less than 80% of the median income for the area. The state is looking to move to self-attestation rather than requiring applicants to provide documents proving it; instead, they’ll be able to swear to it, and if it’s discovered they lied they could face legal consequences.
It takes between 15 and 30 days from submitting an application to getting funds, assuming no kinks in the process.
“We have this urgency that we need to get these funds out as soon as possible,” Winston said. “We want to be as easy as possible for getting funds out to renters nd landlords, but we also want to be sure we’re good stewards of taxpayer money and not open ourselves up to fraud.”
There’s no guarantee that the CDC will extend the eviction moratorium further once this latest order expires. The current order is narrower than previous ones, only applying in counties with substantial or high levels of community transmission according to CDC data. As of Aug. 10, all of South Carolina had high rates of community transmission. The order does not relieve anyone from the obligation to pay rent, so many people unable to pay are accruing debt the S.C. Stay Plus program is intended to help relieve.
Anyone who has received an eviction notice or is concerned they are about to be evicted can reach out to S.C. Legal Services online at sclegal.org or call 888-346-5592 to explore options for legal assistance. For information on S.C. Stay Plus, including how to apply, visit schousing.com/Home/SC-Stay-Plus or call 800-476-0412.