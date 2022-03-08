 Skip to main content
Self's biweekly COVID reports stop amid CDC's update

Self Regional
INDEX-JOURNAL | FILE

As COVID-19 case numbers relax across the state, Self Regional Medical Center is ending its twice-weekly data reports.

The CDC has changed its approach to tracking and reporting COVID cases, with counties designated as having low, medium or high COVID-19 community levels. These levels are determined through hospital capacity levels and COVID admissions and will be the standard measure of the virus' impact moving forward.

"We are very encouraged to see that Greenwood, S.C. is currently designated as low, and we're very hopeful that this trend will continue," said Dr. Matt Logan, Self CEO and president. "With the introduction of this new CDC reporting model, Self Regional has decided to discontinue our twice-weekly report of COVID-19 stats to the Index-Journal, and instead direct readers to the new report."

For information on a county's status, visit the CDC's "COVID by county" page at bit.ly/3pJxR31

