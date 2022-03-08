Self's biweekly COVID reports stop amid CDC's update

As COVID-19 case numbers relax across the state, Self Regional Medical Center is ending its twice-weekly data reports.
The CDC has changed its approach to tracking and reporting COVID cases, with counties designated as having low, medium or high COVID-19 community levels. These levels are determined through hospital capacity levels and COVID admissions and will be the standard measure of the virus' impact moving forward.
"We are very encouraged to see that Greenwood, S.C. is currently designated as low, and we're very hopeful that this trend will continue," said Dr. Matt Logan, Self CEO and president. "With the introduction of this new CDC reporting model, Self Regional has decided to discontinue our twice-weekly report of COVID-19 stats to the Index-Journal, and instead direct readers to the new report."
For information on a county's status, visit the CDC's "COVID by county" page at bit.ly/3pJxR31
Moving from pandemic to endemic, the state health department intends to close most of its COVID-19 PCR testing sites and stop reporting daily case numbers as officials shift focus in their response to the virus.
Fewer students and teachers missed school last week because of COVID-19, but thousands are still missing school because they have the virus or were in close contact with someone who was.
