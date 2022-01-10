Self weathers COVID surge amid staff quarantines

Dr. Matthew Logan hit the ground running in his first week as Self Regional Healthcare’s CEO, as a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases has kept staff busy.
Monday morning saw 55 patients at Self being treated for COVID-19, and Logan said the bulk of these patients were hospitalized in the past week.
“It’s very busy right now. We have a lot of inpatients, and not just COVID,” Logan said. “We’re seeing a lot more cases, but the severity of the illness tends to be less, in general.”
The omicron variant is more infectious, but Logan said fewer people are getting severely ill with it. Because it spreads easier, 21 patients were admitted over the weekend with COVID-19. More than 100 Self staff members were in quarantine Monday, leaving fewer staff members to handle this influx of cases.
“It’s a stress. People are working hard and are picking up extra time,” Logan said. “What I anticipate is that this current surge will probably last a few more weeks and then hopefully dissipate if our surge follows what has happened in South Africa, as well as in the U.K.”
Staff members are managing the increased case volume, but Logan said non-emergent patients who come into the emergency room seeking treatment can expect delays as staff prioritizes care. If inpatient case numbers continue to rise, he said it could affect other medical services the hospital provides.
Self is tweaking its visitation policy to allow only a single visitor at a time to patients in the emergency department. For inpatient visitors, Logan said no more than two visitors will be allowed in at a time.
With demand for testing on the rise, Logan said he recommends anyone seeking a COVID-19 test from Self get the MyChart app and use it to pre-register for a testing appointment. He said the app allows people to bypass any registration paperwork at the testing line and will give people a specific time to come to the line at 303 W. Alexander St. People may also call 864-725-8200 to schedule a test.
“We have not had to cancel elective surgeries here or other surgical procedures, though we do look at it every day,” Logan said.
What’s helped amid staff shortages from quarantine and COVID cases is the CDC’s reduced quarantine period, from 10 down to five days.
“Someone is most infectious one to two days before they develop symptoms and then for the next two to three days after they develop symptoms,” he said. “That’s the reason for the change of guidelines on the quarantine period, so it will allow us to get people back to work quicker when they do test positive.”
Logan said he’s reactivated Self’s command center — the hub for administrative data gathering and brainstorming proactive and reactive responses to the pandemic. They’ve started meeting more frequently to discuss inpatient volumes and ensure the hospital has sufficient resources such as protective equipment and ventilators in case of further case surges.
“It’s certainly a challenging time to come into a new role like this, and there are a lot of things that we will accomplish, as far as to improve the care in our community and improve the experience of our team members and our patients,” he said. “We are going to go ahead and continue to work on it even despite a surge, but it may slow us down a little bit on some of our initiatives until we get on the other side of this peak we’re in right now.”
With COVID so prevalent right now, he said he still recommends anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated get their shots. Even for those who have been vaccinated, he said he recommends returning to wearing a mask when in public because of the spread of the omicron variant, which has seemed to cause more breakthrough cases than previous variants.