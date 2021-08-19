You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Self Regional Healthcare changes visitation policy because of COVID-19

Self Regional
INDEX-JOURNAL | FILE

Self Regional Healthcare announced today it is changing its visitation policy beginning Monday in response to high COVID-19 rates. 

In outpatient rooms, emergency rooms and physician practice areas, one care partner (parent, adult child, spouse, loved one) is allowed to accompany a patient.

Excluded areas are the ER front lobby and emergency department behavioral area.

In the hospital and in inpatient areas, visitation hours will be 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven days a week. One care partner 17 or older is allowed to visit and may not rotate with others. The Behavioral Health Center is excluded.

All other aspects of the policy are unchanged, according to the hospital.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Self Regional Healthcare changes visitation policy because of COVID-19

Self Regional Healthcare changes visitation policy because of COVID-19

Self Regional Healthcare announced today it is changing its visitation policy beginning Monday in response to high COVID-19 rates. 

Piedmont Tech implements mask mandate

Piedmont Tech implements mask mandate

Piedmont Technical College has joined a number of other South Carolina colleges and universities in implementing a mask mandate on campus.

Lander enacts three-week mask mandate beginning today

Lander enacts three-week mask mandate beginning today

Lander University will require face masks be worn in campus buildings and on university transportation for three weeks beginning today.

District 50 trustees hear update on COVID-19

District 50 trustees hear update on COVID-19

For three weeks in June, not one of the patients at Self Regional Medical Center had COVID-19. This has changed.

Updated
+2
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19

US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials Wednesday announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and signs that the vaccines' effectiveness is slipping.

+6
SCDHEC: The truth behind 5 common COVID-19 vaccine myths

SCDHEC: The truth behind 5 common COVID-19 vaccine myths

Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine so you can make an informed decision to get vaccinated with confidence. Every time a person is vaccinated, we get closer to bringing the pandemic to an end.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home