Self pauses vaccine mandate amid federal injunction

Self Regional
INDEX-JOURNAL | FILE

Self Regional Medical Center's vaccine mandate is on hold pending a federal court decision, after a judge issued a ruling to stop a national vaccine mandate for health care workers.

Self first announced a COVID-19 vaccine requirement in July, telling all staff they had until Sept. 30 to get vaccinated or provide exemptions for medical or religious reasons. In early November, however, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued emergency regulation requiring all eligible staff at health care facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid to be vaccinated.

"By November, hospitals began receiving greater detail from CMS about the federal COVID vaccine mandate," said Mark Hyatt, Self's director of marketing and public relations. "At that time, like most other hospitals, we updated our policy to comply with the new CMS rules and deadlines."

Those rules required staff to get vaccinated and submit proof by Jan. 4, and those who had medical or religious exemptions had to submit an exemption form by Wednesday.

But on Tuesday, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction halting vaccine mandates in 10 states where there are legal challenges to the mandate. South Carolina is not included in the 10 states affected, but Hyatt said Self temporarily suspended their vaccine mandate pending a final decision by the courts.

"We will be watching these developments carefully and once a final decision has been reached by the courts, we will comply with all CMS requirements," he said. "At this time, nearly 80% of our workforce is vaccinated."

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

