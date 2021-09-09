Self moves vaccination site back to Wells Avenue

Anyone wanting a COVID-19 vaccine from Self Regional Medical Center will have to go to the Support Services Center starting Monday.
Demand for testing and vaccination has spiked in the past weeks, said Dr. Matthew Logan, Self's chief medical officer. It's hopefully a sign people are realizing the dangers the virus can pose, he said, but the increased demand has led to a long wait at the drive-thru vaccination and testing line.
Self has offered free testing and vaccines at its drive-thru line from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at 303 W. Alexander Ave. While testing will still continue there, Logan said to reduce congestion in the drive-thru line, starting Monday Self is moving vaccinations back to the Support Services Center at 104 Wells Ave.
Logan said anyone wanting to schedule a vaccine or COVID-19 test should call 864-725-8200 to schedule it in advance.
"It helps a lot with the flow. Say a month ago we were just taking whoever, drive-ups and whatnot," Logan said. "It's gotten so busy that it's easier for the people seeking vaccines to pre-register for appointments."
Anyone age 12 or older can get vaccinated against COVID-19 for free. To find vaccine providers near you, visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov or call the state Department of Health and Environmental Control at 866-365-8110 for vaccine questions and provider information.
Outside of Self's main building, staff set up a barebones tent out of caution. ICU numbers have risen, and Logan said while the tent isn't currently needed, it could hold overflow patients or offer staff a location to move monoclonal antibody infusion treatments to clear up space inside the hospital for care beds.
As of Thursday morning, there were 55 COVID-positive patients at Self, 16 of which were in the ICU. Of those 16, 10 were on ventilation. Out of the total 55 COVID patients, 46 were unvaccinated — Logan said the trend of COVID patients being overwhelmingly unvaccinated has continued.
According to DHEC statistics, as of Aug. 31, only 0.0063% of fully vaccinated people have died because of COVID-19. Less than one-third of a percent of fully vaccinated people have had a breakthrough infection.
"The main thing is our ICUs are very busy and full, and we're holding a few patients in our emergency department," he said.
Logan said hopes case numbers will turn around and Self can put the tent away, but in the meantime, they're exploring options for what to use it for. He said it could be set up with chairs and IV poles to allow for monoclonal antibody infusions to be done outside while the current infusion area is used to house more patients.
If anyone is curious about whether monoclonal antibody treatments, which involve getting an infusion of lab-made antibodies similar to ones the body produces when infected, Logan said people should ask their primary care doctors about the treatment.
Several Upstate hospitals started postponing elective surgeries, and Logan said while Self isn't cutting off all elective surgeries, they have asked staff to postpone some. For procedures that require post-operation care in the ICU, he said staff members were asked to postpone the surgeries unless they are urgent.
"We're just going to continue to monitor that on a day-by-day basis," he said. "We're able to care for the patients who are here at the moment, but it's just getting busier and busier."
Self's inpatient count peaked in January at 77, and Thursday the hospital had 55 patients in its care. While Self isn't as inundated as some other Upstate hospitals, Logan said they'll look at options to free up staff and beds if case numbers continue to climb.
To prevent that, Logan said anyone who can get vaccinated should. Though the majority of Self's COVID patients are unvaccinated, the vaccinated people who have gotten sick have generally had milder cases.
"Folks can get breakthrough cases, but those that do are much less likely to end up in the hospital or ICU, and much less likely to die," he said. "It is very effective, 93% effective, at preventing hospitalization and death from COVID."