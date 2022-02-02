 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Self ICU sees overflow from COVID cases

+2 
Matthew Logan

MATTHEW LOGAN
+2 
Brannon Traxler

BRANNON TRAXLER
Self Regional Medical Center (copy)
SUBMITTED

While Self Regional Medical Center has treated on average 80 COVID-19 patients each day, President and CEO Dr. Matt Logan said Upstate hospitals are starting to see a drop in hospitalizations.

There were 92 patients getting treatment Wednesday at Self for COVID-19, Logan said. A dozen COVID patients were in the medical ICU, which is still treating patients with other needs. Three patients were in the emergency room waiting for ICU beds to clear up.

“We’ve had periods of time where we’ve had overflow coming into our ER where we’ve had patients waiting for beds to become available in an ICU anywhere,” Logan said. “We’re able to provide the care we need to provide, but not always in a setting we’d prefer.”

Emergency nursing staff has done stellar work, he said, picking up extra shifts in a volunteer pool of staff members ready to work anywhere they’re needed.

“I’m extremely proud of the teams here and amazed by their dedication,” Logan said.

In recent weeks, Self started reporting data on COVID deaths at the hospital, along with how many deaths are among vaccinated or unvaccinated patients. Logan said he thought it would be helpful in illustrating the importance of getting vaccinated.

“It is true that the omicron variant is more contagious and there are more breakthrough infections than the delta strain,” he said. “However the vaccine, particularly if boosted, is very good at helping prevent the sickest of the sick, and especially deaths.”

January’s numbers show this, he said. Thirty-two Self patients died of COVID-19 in January, with 24 of them unvaccinated. In most cases, those who were vaccinated and still died of COVID-19 had underlying medical conditions that further complicated their illness.

On a recent call with officials from other Upstate hospitals, Logan said he heard they saw a decline in COVID patients. Self is often a week behind those hospitals on trends, so Logan said he hopes to see these numbers drop in the coming days and weeks.

Testing demand has been in decline at Self, he said, but state Department of Health and Environmental Control officials on Wednesday encouraged increased testing at schools to help keep classes in session amid outbreaks.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC director of public health, encouraged schools to implement “test to stay” programs. Piloted by the CDC last year, DHEC adapted these programs that use rapid antigen or quicker PCR tests to check the status of unvaccinated school students who have been exposed to COVID-19 but haven’t shown symptoms.

“Rather than immediately moving those unvaccinated, close-contact students to quarantine if they’re exposed, test to stay allows those students to stay in the classroom if they test negative on a test done between days five and seven, they wear a mask for 10 days after their exposure and are not experiencing any symptoms,” she said.

She asked schools to take advantage of any programs providing rapid tests, and said DHEC is providing tests to help with test to stay policies.

“We expect 300,000 of these tests to be delivered to schools between now and the end of the week,” she said.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Self ICU sees overflow from COVID cases

Self ICU sees overflow from COVID cases

While Self Regional Medical Center has treated on average 80 COVID-19 patients each day, President and CEO Dr. Matt Logan said Upstate hospitals are starting to see a drop in hospitalizations.

Lakelands district update COVID-19 numbers

Lakelands district update COVID-19 numbers

The current surge of COVID-19 cases is still evident in schools at the end of January.

DHEC pauses COVID data reporting amid 'one-time' inaccuracy

DHEC pauses COVID data reporting amid 'one-time' inaccuracy

Questions about data accuracy have delayed the state health department’s daily COVID-19 reports, according to officials.

Lander women's basketball continues to miss time due to COVID protocols

Lander women's basketball continues to miss time due to COVID protocols

The Lander women’s basketball team has canceled its Wednesday game against Georgia College, according to the Lander athletic website. The cancellation is the second game of the week that was missed because of COVID-19 protocols.

SCDHEC distributes at-home COVID tests

SCDHEC distributes at-home COVID tests

While supplies last, at-home rapid COVID-19 antigen tests will be available at county health departments across the state beginning Monday.

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

Schools faced two challenges last week, with the surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and winter weather that forced virtual learning in some local schools.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home