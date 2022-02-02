Self ICU sees overflow from COVID cases

While Self Regional Medical Center has treated on average 80 COVID-19 patients each day, President and CEO Dr. Matt Logan said Upstate hospitals are starting to see a drop in hospitalizations.
There were 92 patients getting treatment Wednesday at Self for COVID-19, Logan said. A dozen COVID patients were in the medical ICU, which is still treating patients with other needs. Three patients were in the emergency room waiting for ICU beds to clear up.
“We’ve had periods of time where we’ve had overflow coming into our ER where we’ve had patients waiting for beds to become available in an ICU anywhere,” Logan said. “We’re able to provide the care we need to provide, but not always in a setting we’d prefer.”
Emergency nursing staff has done stellar work, he said, picking up extra shifts in a volunteer pool of staff members ready to work anywhere they’re needed.
“I’m extremely proud of the teams here and amazed by their dedication,” Logan said.
In recent weeks, Self started reporting data on COVID deaths at the hospital, along with how many deaths are among vaccinated or unvaccinated patients. Logan said he thought it would be helpful in illustrating the importance of getting vaccinated.
“It is true that the omicron variant is more contagious and there are more breakthrough infections than the delta strain,” he said. “However the vaccine, particularly if boosted, is very good at helping prevent the sickest of the sick, and especially deaths.”
January’s numbers show this, he said. Thirty-two Self patients died of COVID-19 in January, with 24 of them unvaccinated. In most cases, those who were vaccinated and still died of COVID-19 had underlying medical conditions that further complicated their illness.
On a recent call with officials from other Upstate hospitals, Logan said he heard they saw a decline in COVID patients. Self is often a week behind those hospitals on trends, so Logan said he hopes to see these numbers drop in the coming days and weeks.
Testing demand has been in decline at Self, he said, but state Department of Health and Environmental Control officials on Wednesday encouraged increased testing at schools to help keep classes in session amid outbreaks.
Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC director of public health, encouraged schools to implement “test to stay” programs. Piloted by the CDC last year, DHEC adapted these programs that use rapid antigen or quicker PCR tests to check the status of unvaccinated school students who have been exposed to COVID-19 but haven’t shown symptoms.
“Rather than immediately moving those unvaccinated, close-contact students to quarantine if they’re exposed, test to stay allows those students to stay in the classroom if they test negative on a test done between days five and seven, they wear a mask for 10 days after their exposure and are not experiencing any symptoms,” she said.
She asked schools to take advantage of any programs providing rapid tests, and said DHEC is providing tests to help with test to stay policies.
“We expect 300,000 of these tests to be delivered to schools between now and the end of the week,” she said.