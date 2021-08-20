School mask mandate discussion continues; US education department and DHEC weigh in

The exact number of school students in Greenwood and the surrounding counties who have been affected (and infected) by COVID-19 is unknown. What is known, however, is that hundreds of kids and their teachers in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 1.
While students in the state make their way back into classrooms, the push for the state legislature to allow mask mandates continues.
As of the end of the day on Wednesday, there had been 374 cases among students who attended school or school-sponsored activities while infectious, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. For school employees, that number was at 99.
The numbers are likely higher, as both Greenwood School Districts 51 and 52 show zero cases on DHEC’s website, though the districts have each reported cases themselves.
As the cases increase, a budget proviso passed by the S.C. General Assembly prohibiting school districts from using state funds to mandate mask wearing continues to receive pushback on multiple levels.
On Friday morning, the board governing DHEC approved a motion directing the board chairman and DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer to contact the leadership of the state House and Senate urging them to consider providing local decision-making authority regarding mask mandates in schools.
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman on Tuesday voiced a similar belief.
“I have been very clear — I do believe that this issue is best handled by local school boards,” Spearman said during a press conference. “We have two ways now to make that happen: either the Legislature comes back in and I have asked them to do that — continually — or this ends up in the courts and the courts resolve it.”
Concern over the mask mandate prohibition has also been expressed by the U.S. Department of Education.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Wednesday sent a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster and Spearman expressing concern over the law, and showing support of local districts who have implemented mask mandates anyway.
“The Department stands with these dedicated educators who are working to safely reopen schools and maintain safe in-person instruction,” the letter reads.
The total number of cases among students and teachers in Greenwood County is unknown.
District 50 refers to DHEC’s reporting, which doesn’t give an exact number until a school reaches at least five cases for students or employees. As of Wednesday afternoon, Greenwood High School is the only school that has hit that threshold, with 12 student cases. Seven other schools in the district had seen between one and four cases in students and/or employees.
District 51 in Ware Shoals, as of Monday, had seen 15 total positive cases from July 22 until Aug. 16 – 12 at Ware Shoals High and three at Ware Shoals Middle.
District 52 in Ninety Six had 11 COVID-positive students that had been quarantined between Aug. 9 and 15.
Abbeville County reported on Friday there have been 30 positive cases among students and staff, and 36 quarantines. McCormick County has had one positive student case since the beginning of school, reported Wednesday, and there are five students quarantined, according to the district.