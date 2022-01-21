SCDHEC distributes at-home COVID tests

While supplies last, at-home rapid COVID-19 antigen tests will be available at county health departments across the state beginning Monday.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has received 140,000 of the 2 million at-home tests it ordered. Health officials expect to receive the outstanding tests in the coming weeks but are distributing the agency’s current supply.
Half of the tests in hand will be given to the community, the agency said, while the rest will go to first responders, school districts, long-term care facilities, state agencies, prisons and jails.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job.
Abbeville and McCormick county school districts are the latest to announce a short-term shift to virtual learning.
Coronavirus (COVID-19)
As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.
Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals: