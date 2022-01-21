 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCDHEC distributes at-home COVID tests

S.C. DHEC logo

While supplies last, at-home rapid COVID-19 antigen tests will be available at county health departments across the state beginning Monday.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has received 140,000 of the 2 million at-home tests it ordered. Health officials expect to receive the outstanding tests in the coming weeks but are distributing the agency’s current supply.

Half of the tests in hand will be given to the community, the agency said, while the rest will go to first responders, school districts, long-term care facilities, state agencies, prisons and jails.

DHEC stressed that supplies are limited.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

SCDHEC distributes at-home COVID tests

SCDHEC distributes at-home COVID tests

While supplies last, at-home rapid COVID-19 antigen tests will be available at county health departments across the state beginning Monday.

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

Schools faced two challenges last week, with the surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and winter weather that forced virtual learning in some local schools.

District 52 updates COVID-19 case count

District 52 updates COVID-19 case count

Greenwood County School District 52 on Monday released COVID-19 numbers for the first week back from winter break.

Abbeville passes safety measures for COVID-19 testing

Abbeville passes safety measures for COVID-19 testing

Getting tested for COVID-19 in Abbeville will be safer for patients and staff.

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job.

McCormick, Abbeville schools announce virtual learning changes

McCormick, Abbeville schools announce virtual learning changes

Abbeville and McCormick county school districts are the latest to announce a short-term shift to virtual learning.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home