SCDC: Limited visitation allowed at Leath

After more than a year without visitors, the women at Leath Correctional Institution can now see in-person visitors after the state Department of Corrections updated its visitation policies.
SCDC first suspended visitation in March 2020 and extended that suspension as the COVID-19 pandemic stretched on. In a media release Thursday, prison system officials said the women at Leath and Camille Graham will soon have the chance to see visitors again.
Starting today, those at Leath can see visitors on a limited basis. Visitors must have a negative COVID test or present vaccination record to come to the prison, and must have their temperatures taken and complete a questionnaire on arrival, according to a news release. People must schedule visits ahead of time and be on an inmate’s approved visitation list, and anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed in.
To learn more about the visitation policy and how to schedule a visit, go to doc.sc.gov/family/visitation.html.
Camille Graham was set to also open for limited visitation today, but an outbreak at the facility prompted officials to postpone the change for now. Visitation in minimum-security male prisons restarted on June 19, but SCDC spokeswoman Chrysti Shain she doesn’t have a timeline for other facilities, such as maximum-security McCormick Correctional Institution.
All inmates have access to two free, five-minute phone calls a week, including inmates on phone restriction, Shain said.
More than 3,400 inmates have caught COVID-19 in state prisons, along with more than 1,200 prison staffers, according to SCDC data. About 8,900 inmates have received COVID-19 vaccines from SCDC, which offers the shot for free to anyone who requests one.
Greenwood County Detention Center hasn’t allowed visitors since SCDC suspended visitation in 2020, said Maj. Lonnie Smith, jail administrator.
“Our plan was, we had everything in place to reopen visitation in July this year,” he said.
Then seven inmates and four employees tested positive for COVID-19. Smith said he plans to revisit the visitation policy after Labor Day and hopes to reinstate in-person visitation at least once a month. However, with COVID numbers on the rise, he said it’s a situation he’s monitoring while considering his options.
Smith said he’s working to get video visitation available for inmates so visitors can see their loved ones and friends at the GCDC from home. With video visitation, he said he could eliminate in-person visits until it’s safe again.
“If you get more people coming through the lobby, that’s more chance for COVID,” he said. “Video visitation will just help morale overall in the detention center. They get phone calls, but in-person visits would help a lot.”
Inmates and staff are still provided masks, but masks were only required in July following an outbreak. Smith didn’t know how many people have contracted COVID-19 at the GCDC in total, but said in November and December 2020 there was a time when 80 inmates had COVID and nearly half the jail’s staff tested positive.
Inmates and staff still have their temperatures taken as a screening method, and booked inmates are given a COVID questionnaire to check for exposure. GCDC has rapid tests on site.
Abbeville’s jail also suspended in-person visitation when SCDC did, and Sheriff Ray Watson said the jail will be starting visitation for state trustees soon, although he didn’t know exactly when. Precautions relaxed there when case numbers did, but Watson said they’re resuming some practices.
“When the COVID slowed down we still continued up front and in the back doing our cleaning, but now we’re back to wearing masks,” he said.