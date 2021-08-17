SC Superintendent Spearman pushes mask use, addresses proviso banning mandates

Molly Spearman, state superintendent of education, sent a message to parents: “Send your child to school with a mask on.”
On Tuesday morning, Spearman, pediatricians with the South Carolina chapter of the American Academy of Pediatricians and Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, gave a press conference supporting widespread vaccination and mask use.
Dr. Bob Saul, a Greenwood pediatrician and the president of the state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said the most compelling reason for the press event was to emphasize that children should be in schools.
“We want our children back in schools, however, if we want them to stay in school we must take measures to help them stay safe and healthy,” Saul said.
Spearman emphasized that having schools open for in-person instruction is “crucial to ensuring the success of our students.”
“If we fail to follow these mitigation strategies and use every tool available to us, I fear we’ll be faced with a school year that we had hoped was going to be very normal, but a school year with avoidable interruptions which will be detrimental to our children,” Spearman said.
Responding to a question regarding Gov. Henry McMaster's statement that he doesn’t think a repeal of the budget proviso barring mask mandates is necessary, Spearman said she disagreed with him.
“I have been very clear — I do believe that this issue is best handled by local school boards,” Spearman said. “We have two ways now to make that happen: either the Legislature comes back in and I have asked them to do that — continually — or this ends up in the courts and the courts resolve it.”
Despite the proviso, some school districts and local governments have chosen to require wearing masks inside schools.
As of the end of Sunday, there have been 226 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina’s schools. That number excludes cases that have been self-reported in some school districts, such as Greenwood County school districts 51 and 52, that aren’t represented on DHEC’s dashboard.
Sixty-one cases have been reported among school employees.
Bell said of the cases in South Carolina schools, “some are having severe complications.”
Dr. Annie Andrews, associate professor of pediatrics at MUSC, said the risk of death from COVID among children is low, “however it can cause serious disease and long-term adverse health effects.”
“It is up to us as adults to do everything we can to prevent COVID infections in the children of our state,” she said. “Vaccines for those old enough and masks are the key elements of prevention at this time.”
Spearman said regarding the current outbreak of COVID in the state: “Folks, we’re better than this. We’re smarter than this.”
“Parents, please listen to your doctors,” she said.
“Let’s not go by what we read on social media. Let’s do what these folks are asking us to do. Get vaccinated. Send your child to school with a mask on, not just for their protection, but for the community of children that they are in the classroom with."
Lakelands school districts have recently announced updated numbers for COVID-19 cases. Greenwood County School District 50’s cases are announced by DHEC. If a school has at least one but less than five cases, that is specified.
Greenwood School District 50, cumulative as of Aug. 15
- Eleanor S. Rice Elementary: less than five student cases.
- Emerald High: less than five student cases, less than five faculty cases.
- Greenwood High: nine student cases.
- Lakeview Elementary: less than five student cases.
- Mathews Elementary: less than five student cases.
- Northside Middle: less than five student cases.
- Westview Middle: less than five faculty cases.
Greenwood School District 51, Aug. 6-16
- Ware Shoals Primary: zero positive, 10 quarantined.
- Ware Shoals Middle: three positive, 21 students, one staff member quarantined.
- Ware Shoals High: seven positive, 59 students quarantined.
Greenwood School District 52, Aug. 9-15
- Ninety Six Primary: four close contact students quarantined, one positive student quarantined.
- Ninety Six Elementary: two positive staff member quarantined, 27 close contact students quarantined.
- Edgewood Middle School: one positive students quarantined, 18 close contact students quarantined, one positive staff members quarantined.
- Ninety Six High School: six positive students quarantined, 17 close contact students quarantine.