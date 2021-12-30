SC sees 6k new COVID cases; DHEC officials raise alarm

Nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day — Dr. Brannon Traxler cut to the chase Thursday afternoon.
"This is no time to mince words: This is flat-out alarming for our state," said Traxler, director of public health at the Department of Health and Environmental Control. "Early data is showing that we will eclipse that mark in tomorrow's report, and will likely see soaring numbers in the days and weeks following New Year's Eve and day."
People are numb to the data at this point, she said, but each of the 5,911 people reported with COVID-19 on Thursday is someone's family member, friend or loved one. Each is sick, many are hospitalized and some are dying, she said.
"We recognize that many people have already inked their new year's plans, but given these high case counts and what will happen if a collective change isn't made, we urge everyone across our state to strongly consider the dire times that we are in," Traxler said.
She urged people to avoid large crowds and gatherings this weekend, suggesting virtual toasts and meals, video messages to loved ones, or for neighbors to greet the new year countdown from their front porches.
"We know that this is not ideal, but neither are the times we're living in," she said. "The unfortunate truth is, sacrifices will be made one way or another."
Either people will willingly sacrifice by masking up and avoiding in-person gatherings, or more people will sacrifice their health by getting sick and potentially ending up in the hospital or dying. Traxler said she doesn't want to start 2022 — the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic — with record hospitalizations and deaths, but she said it looks like the state is headed toward that.
With the omicron variant spreading throughout the state, she urged all residents to get fully vaccinated, which now includes a booster shot. Anyone 5 years old or older is eligible for a vaccination at this point, with vaccination locations available online at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov or by calling 1-866-365-8110.
"We urge our residents not to waste time," she said. "Protect yourselves and your families from these deadly variants. ... Ring in the new year with a renewed commitment to your health, and the health of others."
Traxler's warnings came on the same day DHEC issued updated quarantine guidance, following CDC adjustments that reduce the amount of time a COVID-positive patient should spend in isolation before returning to public contact.
The new guidance says if someone tests positive for COVID-19, they should stay home and avoid in-person contact with anyone for at least five days. After that, they can end isolation, but should continue wearing a mask for five additional days.
Anyone who is fully vaccinated and gets exposed to someone with COVID-19 does not have to quarantine, though DHEC recommends getting tested for COVID on the fifth day and wearing a mask around others for 10 days. Those who are not vaccinated and get exposed to someone with COVID-19 should quarantine for five days, then get tested and continue wearing a mask for another five.
The new recommendations come on the back of data showing infected people are most contagious during the initial stages of infection, Traxler said.
"Those couple of days before you develop symptoms are when you first become contagious, and you might not even know it," she said. "That kind of five-day window is when you're most likely to be contagious."