Rent help gets easier as state relaxes application process

Rental assistance is easier to apply for after S.C. Housing officials made changes to the application process.
The S.C. Stay Plus program started in May when the state took $272 million from the U.S. Treasury intended to help offset mounting rent debt during the federal COVID-19 eviction moratoriums. As of about Aug. 10, the program had only disbursed about 1.3% of its funds, $3.6 million.
About a week later, S.C. Housing announced relaxed documentation requirements and more support for people applying for aid. As of Friday, the agency had given out about $15.5 million, with 14,068 eligible applications submitted.
Renters can apply for S.C. Stay Plus assistance online at schousing.com/Home/SC-Stay-Plus, or by calling 1-800-476-0412. Anyone who has received an eviction notice or is concerned they might be evicted can reach out to S.C. Legal Services online at sclegal.org or call 888-346-5592 to explore options for legal assistance.
The changes S.C. Housing announced include relaxed documentation requirements. Applicants can now self-attest to information instead of providing documentation, to include information on their housing instability, financial impact of the pandemic and, in some areas of the state, their income. The agency has also added staff to the Stay Plus call center to reduce wait times for people needing help, and the call center is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays.
“We believe the updates we’ve made to our documentation requirements, call center support and in-person support will allow us to speed our application and review process and get more payments out the door to landlords and utility companies on behalf of tenants,” S.C. Housing Executive Director Bonita Shropshire said in a news release. “But we are not done. We will continue to look for additional ways to support our family, friends and neighbors to help them stay safely in their homes during this difficult time.”
Chris Winston, media and market engagement manager for S.C. Housing, said the call center gets thousands of calls, but the agency lacked the boots on the ground to provide in-person support for applicants. Some people have been hesitant to upload or mail copies of their records for the application process, so S.C. Housing opened three in-person locations where staff can help applicants in Beaufort, Easley and Lancaster.
Housing officials are in talks to find where else they can open support locations, and Greenwood is part of that conversation. Weeks ago Greenwood was an area of concern regarding how few people had applied for aid, but as of Friday afternoon 382 Greenwood residents had applied.