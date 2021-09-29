Recent ruling allows schools to require masks; Lakelands schools have no plans to yet

A recent court ruling will allow South Carolina school districts to enforce mask mandates, but no firm plans to do so have surfaced from local districts.
The U.S. District Court for South Carolina on Tuesday evening issued an order barring the state of South Carolina from enforcing a budget proviso that effectively banned districts from enforcing mask mandates in schools.
The proviso caused tension in the state as COVID-19 cases began rising just before students returned to school.
None of the Lakelands school districts have announced plans for a mask mandate.
A representative for Greenwood County School District 50 said Wednesday morning the district was waiting for more information from the state Department of Education. District 51 Superintendent Fay Sprouse said she will consult with the district’s legal counsel and the board regarding the ruling.
Abbeville County School District does not have plans to implement a mask mandate.
“This year we have allowed parents and students to choose when they want to wear a mask and this has served us well so that is our current path forward,” said Mason Gary, Abbeville County School superintendent. “The state continues requiring masks on public school buses,” he said.
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman provided a memorandum to districts across the state Wednesday stating they “now have the discretionary authority to require masks.”
The memo also suggests districts consult with legal counsel on “steps that may need to be taken to make reasonable accommodations for students with disabilities under these federal laws.”
Tuesday’s ruling found that the proviso discriminated against children with disabilities.
Some South Carolina leaders are in disagreement with that ruling.
Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement on Wednesday: “We disagree with the judge’s position and we plan to appeal.”
A tweet from Gov. Henry McMaster Wednesday echoed his stance that parents should decide on whether their kids are masked.
“I completely disagree with a federal judge temporarily blocking parents from choosing if their child should wear a mask in school,” the tweet says. It adds the state has filed a notice of appeal and will take the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court “if necessary.”
Dr. Brannon Traxler, director of public health at the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, discussed mask wearing in schools during a Wednesday afternoon media briefing.
“As the state's public health agency, we continue to recommend the universal wearing of masks for everyone in indoor areas in schools,” Traxler said. “We know that masks and vaccines are safe and effective, and can keep our kids and our teachers safe at schools based on these evidence-based studies.”
She cited a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report on three studies about COVID in schools.
One of the reports showed schools in two of Arizona’s most populous counties for 3.5 times more likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks if they didn’t have a mask mandate.
The second found that that “during the two weeks following the start of school, the average change in pediatric COVID-19 case rates was lower among counties with school mask requirements ... compared with counties without school mask requirements,” according to the CDC.
The third report found that despite an estimated 1,801 school closures so far this school year, 96% of public schools have been able to remain open for full in-person learning, CDC says.
Traxler did not comment on the legal matters involving the budget proviso, stating it would be inappropriate as there may be appeals.
There have been hundreds of COVID-19 cases reported in local schools. Statewide, there have been more than 75,000 isolations of students and school staff members who tested positive for the disease, according to DHEC.
Staff writer Damian Dominguez contributed to this report.