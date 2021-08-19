Piedmont Tech implements mask mandate

Piedmont Technical College has joined a number of other South Carolina colleges and universities in implementing a mask mandate on campus.
Face coverings will be required on the college’s campuses at all times inside buildings, according to a statement from the college.
“As cases of COVID-19 increase in our region, we have a responsibility to ensure our Piedmont Technical College community is as safe as possible,” the statement reads.
Someone in a private office or eating at campus dining facilities will not have to wear a mask.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust our policies as needed,” the statement says.
The mask mandates that have been implemented at the state’s colleges come after a Tuesday ruling by the state Supreme Court that allows colleges and universities to implement requirements.
Lander University also implemented a three-week mask mandate.