Pediatricians busy facing wave of COVID, other illnesses

While hospitals are slammed with a spike in COVID-19 cases, pediatricians have been busy dealing with their own case spikes and a resurgence of seasonal illnesses not usually seen in the summer.
When the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, office visits came to a crawl, Dr. Andrea Gregory said. Gregory has been a board-certified pediatrician for eight years and has worked with Self Regional Healthcare for seven years.
Pediatric medicine tends to follow a seasonal flow, she said. Summer isn't usually busy; children tend to get sick in the fall and winter.
"When the pandemic initially started in March of last year, we were already kind of on the downtrend, but once kids started staying home, we had so few sick visits," she said.
That pace continued into the summer and fall of 2020, and pediatricians were surprised with how slow winter of that year was.
"Normally we see RSV and lots of different respiratory viruses," she said. "The numbers of those were way down. Flu was way down too."
By early June this year, these illnesses returned in spades. Respiratory viruses that normally hit later in the year are keeping pediatricians busy, and Gregory said it correlates with when many people chose to stop wearing masks in public.
State health officials said this also lines up with the spread in COVID-19 cases, especially the more easily transmitted Delta variant.
"The Delta variant is more transmissible across the entire population. Right now, we don't have good evidence that it causes any more severe disease among any one population ... but by sheer number, by sheer volume, we have more pediatric cases," said Dr. Jonathan Knoche, state Department of Health and Environmental Control medical consultant.
The majority of children recover from COVID-19, but South Carolina has had 15 children die of COVID-19 while none have died from the flu in the past year, he said.
The rise in cases among children is staggering. In the week ending June 19, Knoche said South Carolina had 85 COVID cases among children ages 10 and younger. In the week ending Aug. 28, DHEC reported more than 5,000 COVID cases in the same age group. These children were too young to be vaccinated against the virus, he said, so they rely on the adults around them to get vaccinated and provide protection.
Gregory acknowledged that while children typically don't get as sick as adults who contract COVID-19, they've been facing a unique health complication. Some children with COVID have developed multisystem inflammatory syndrome — called MIS-C — which shows up about three or four weeks after an acute COVID infection.
With MIS-C, parts of the body can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain and other organs, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. While it can also be deadly, most children diagnosed with it have recovered with medical care. Gregory said doctors still don't know the long-term health risks and complications children who contract COVID and develop MIS-C could face down the line.
When families come to her for care, Gregory said she asks anyone with a child ages 12 or older if the child has been vaccinated.
"If they haven't, I give it my strongest recommendation," she said. "For younger kids, I ask if the parents have been vaccinated or if they have any questions about it. For those who are hesitant, I think the strongest thing I can say is that I'm fully vaccinated. My children, who are too young to be eligible, will be vaccinated as soon as possible."
She said she wouldn't encourage a patient to do anything she wouldn't feel safe doing herself, and she shares that she trusts the vaccines enough to give them to her own children. Many patients ask about whether it's safe to get the vaccine while breastfeeding — she said the evidence indicates it's safe there, as well as for women who are pregnant or wanting to become pregnant.
There is a known, small increase in the chance for myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, in adolescents who get the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Gregory said. Those reports are rare, and she said more severe myocarditis is a known possible complication of being infected with COVID-19.
"There are a lot of effects in children that we may not know in terms of this MIS-C, the time they spend out of school and the effects of going on two years of sub-optimal education because they can't be in classrooms as much," she said. "We really need to do what we can to protect the most vulnerable, and right now that includes our youngest patients."
Vaccination is key to that, she said, but so is mask-wearing and social distancing. She's heard from a lot of parents who are frustrated with the state of schools amid this rise in cases and recommends all children wear masks to school. Her own children wear masks daily.
"Particularly for children who are too young to get vaccinated, that's going to be their primary source of prevention," she said.
A COVID infection in a school isn't like a case of strep throat or a cold — it takes the sick student out of class, but also their close contacts for up to two weeks. It also keeps their parents or guardians home to care for them. The mounting case numbers in schools, Gregory said, have far-reaching effects that often go unseen.
The U.S. Department of Education recently opened investigations into five states, including South Carolina, which banned mask mandates on the ground that these bans could violate students' civil rights. The ACLU has also filed a federal lawsuit over the state law banning school districts from requiring masks, saying the ban disproportionately affects students with underlying health conditions or disabilities at risk of becoming seriously ill if they get COVID.
The ban on mask mandates came in a provision in the state's budget, passed in June, but Knoche said DHEC has always been vocal about its recommendations on mask-wearing. Research makes evident that wearing masks reduces the spread of COVID-19, Knoche said, and the state was in a very different position in June than it is now.
"So many of these cases can be prevented through vaccinations and masking," he said. "We've said it before and we will continue to say it, we can end this pandemic if we increase our vaccination rate."