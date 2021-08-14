Organizers plan protest against Self Regional's employee vaccine mandate

COVID-19 vaccinations draw strong feelings, for and against.
Protesters will express their feelings today in a rally against Self Regional Healthcare’s decision to require vaccination of its staff.
The Vaccine Freedom Protest will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the intersection of West Alexander Avenue and Main Street South, near Self, said Luke Rankin, chairperson of Laurens County Republican Party, and coordinator of the protest.
“It is not an anti-vaccine protest. This is a protest over Self’s policy concerning employee vaccination,” Rankin said.
Every American should choose whether to receive the vaccine, he said, therefore, it is unconstitutional for a vaccine that has not been FDA-approved to be forced on employees.
COVID-19 vaccination is mandatory for all team members at Self Regional Healthcare, said Mark Hyatt, director of marketing and public relations.
“We have an obligation to our patients, visitors and to our fellow team members to create the safest possible environment at our facilities, and though we have done as much as possible to encourage everyone to get the shot, we still have approximately 35% of our team members who are unvaccinated,” he said in an email.
SRH team members must get the COVID-19 vaccine, or be granted an exemption for medical or religious reasons, to continue employment at Self Regional, Hyatt said. Leaders must begin the vaccination process by Sunday and beginning that date, new hires must be fully vaccinated.
All other team members must be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30. COVID vaccine exemption requests for medical and religious reasons must be submitted no later than Aug. 30. As of Friday, up to 80 exemptions have been granted, Hyatt said.
Since the policy was announced, about 2-3% of staff have received vaccinations. Most people support the policy, Hyatt said. A few people have turned in their resignations.
Hyatt said he is unaware of any legal action being taken or planned regarding the policy.
“As long as the demonstration is not on SRH property, is peaceful and does not interfere with patient care, we have no plans to respond in any way,” Hyatt said.
“The protest is going to be peaceful. We’re not going to do anything crazy,” Rankin said. The plan for the protest is for people to display signs. He encourages people to bring homemade signs and anything that will make a visual impact.
Rankin is not alone in his concerns. Hyatt said state Rep. Stewart Jones and U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan’s representatives have contacted Self. Both lawmakers expressed opposition to the policy.
Self did not make the decision lightly or in isolation, Hyatt said. The American Hospital Association and more than 50 national health care professional societies have called for all health care and long-term care employers to require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in COVID+ inpatients in recent weeks,” he said. “At the high point this week, we had 20 COVID+ inpatients and only 3 of those were vaccinated. We have 20 team members out of work either with COVID or quarantining after an exposure.
“Numerous hospitals in North and South Carolina have mandated vaccination, and we expect that most others will be doing so soon,” he said. “It is simply the right thing to do, and we ask that our unvaccinated team members to please cooperate and get vaccinated as soon as possible.”