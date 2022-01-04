Offers go here

Omicron variant present in Lakelands cases

Days after South Carolina’s highest case count of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, it’s known that the omicron variant is present in the Lakelands.

“Omicron is here,” Dr. Trey Moore, Abbeville Area Medical Center physician and COVID-19 response coordinator, said in a statement to the Index-Journal.

“We believe approximately 92% of the COVID-19 cases we are seeing at AAMC are the Omicron variant.”

The hospital uses Luxor lab to process the majority of its COVID-19 tests, and the lab randomly samples for the variant.

“We recommend everyone be vaccinated for COVID-19 and continue to avoid large crowds, wear a mask in public places, social distance and practice good hand hygiene,” Meg Davis, marketing/foundation/volunteer services director at the hospital, said in a statement.

Self Regional Healthcare spokesman Mark Hyatt said the hospital sends samples to MUSC to be tested for variants. He said the last batch, received mid-December, was mostly delta variant.

“But we expect that it’s drastically increasing with omicron. We just don’t have hard numbers yet,” Hyatt said.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.

