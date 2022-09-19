New COVID bivalent boosters rolling out in Greenwood

The new bivalent booster shots approved to protect against the BA.4 and BA.5 COVID subvariants, will be available beginning Sept. 19. Boosters will be available for anyone 12 years and up (Pfizer) and those 18 and up (Moderna).
Going into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, state and local officials encouraging those eligible to schedule an appointment for the latest bivalent booster, offering protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 COVID subvariants.
“After you have completed the primary dose you need at least two months after the primary series or two months after your last booster to be eligible to receive the booster,” said Patrick Brown, DHEC upstate outbreak response manager.
Pfizer boosters are available for anyone 12 and older, while Moderna shots are available for anyone at least 18 years old.
“We offer the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen) and another one called Novavax — some folks holding out for a more protein-based vaccine. We encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID to protect themselves, their families, and the people around them. We encourage the primary dose and new effective boosters we have available,” Brown said.
And as the boosters are rolling out across the state, Brown said they have not seen any significant side effects. He did say, however, that if people do experience side effects, they are reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If someone is allergic to a component of the vaccine, they are being screened ahead of time.
For Greenwood County, numbers have been trending downward, but that doesn’t mean COVID is no more.
From July 31 to Aug. 6, there were 16,519 cases statewide and 321 cases in Greenwood County. From Sept. 4-10, DHEC reported 8,443 cases statewide and 40 cases in Greenwood County.
“It’s looking like it’s working. Vaccinations save lives and in the case of COVID this is the new, more effective booster to keep people from getting sick and keeping them out of the hospital,” Brown said.
Self Regional President and CEO Dr. Matt Logan said the hospital has remained steady over the last couple of months when it comes to COVID cases, but still urges people to consider getting vaccinated.
“Those with underlying medical conditions that would put you at a higher risk to get it, asthma, diabetes — folks like that should get the vaccine as soon as possible. Lower risk people — current strains don’t make people as sick, but it’s still unpleasant. It will keep you from potentially spreading it,” he said.
With cold and flu season creeping up, Logan said while people are getting their booster shot, they can get their flu shot at the same time. As with COVID, the same precautions should be applied during cold and flu season as well.
“If you’re sick, try not to be around other people. Keep your hands off your face. If you’re someone who is higher risk, get vaccinated – that’s the biggest protection against flu and COVID,” he said.
For people who are at a higher risk, Logan added to ask your providers about Paxlovid. Paxlovid is available for those 12 years and older who weigh more than 80 pounds if they are at a higher risk of serious illness.
