New COVID bivalent boosters rolling out in Greenwood

Self Regional

The new bivalent booster shots approved to protect against the BA.4 and BA.5 COVID subvariants, will be available beginning Sept. 19. Boosters will be available for anyone 12 years and up (Pfizer) and those 18 and up (Moderna).

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Going into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, state and local officials encouraging those eligible to schedule an appointment for the latest bivalent booster, offering protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 COVID subvariants.

“After you have completed the primary dose you need at least two months after the primary series or two months after your last booster to be eligible to receive the booster,” said Patrick Brown, DHEC upstate outbreak response manager.

Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.

New COVID bivalent boosters rolling out in Greenwood

New COVID bivalent boosters rolling out in Greenwood

Going into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, state and local officials encouraging those eligible to schedule an appointment for the latest bivalent booster, offering protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 COVID subvariants.

With new COVID subvariant lingering, officials say mask up and get vaccinated

With new COVID subvariant lingering, officials say mask up and get vaccinated

Earlier this week, Greenwood was one of 32 counties in South Carolina with high levels of community spread. As of Friday, Greenwood, Abbeville and McCormick counties have been dropped down to low community levels. These community levels help determine the impact of COVID-19 on communities. A…

Lakelands schools see zero COVID-19 cases

Lakelands schools see zero COVID-19 cases

It’s been two years since the pandemic first interrupted daily life in South Carolina, and many local schools have something to celebrate.

Self's biweekly COVID reports stop amid CDC's update

Self's biweekly COVID reports stop amid CDC's update

As COVID-19 case numbers relax across the state, Self Regional Medical Center is ending its twice-weekly reports.

DHEC to close 5 Lakelands COVID test sites

DHEC to close 5 Lakelands COVID test sites

With less demand for COVID-19 testing, state health officials have started to close some of their testing sites in favor of providing free, at-home rapid tests to people who need them.

DHEC changes COVID-19 guidelines for schools

DHEC changes COVID-19 guidelines for schools

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control is shifting to treating COVID-19 as endemic, and recent guidance to South Carolina schools reflects that change.

