Mother, daughter grieve after losing two family members to COVID

Robin Klugh realized something was wrong when she couldn’t smell a mist she sprayed at home.
She had spent a night in the hospital in late July 2020, but when she was unable to smell on Aug. 3 she considered for the first time that she could have COVID-19. She was scared, her sister Brandi Wideman said — scared she was sick, scared of possibly spreading it to her family and scared of getting tested and having her fears confirmed.
Two days later, she and her father would be taken away in separate ambulances. Robin was the one who called 911 — she was short of breath and PPE-clad EMS staff put her on oxygen as soon as they arrived.
Sarah Klugh, Robin’s 67-year-old mother, remembered her last frenetic moments at home with her younger daughter and husband.
“We felt like, you know, they’d probably go to the hospital, the doctors would build them back up and they’d come back home,” Sarah said.
An aunt had come over to help care for Robin, who over a few days had become so fatigued she needed help getting out of bed and onto a stretcher. Robert, Sarah’s 69-year-old husband and Robin’s father, needed a powered wheelchair to get around at the time.
“I thought I had heard him falling,” Sarah said. “I went back in there to check on my husband and they said ‘We’re going to have to take her first.’”
By the time Sarah had finished checking on Robert, the ambulance had already left to take Robin to Self Regional Medical Center. That was the last time Sarah or Brandi saw Robin alive and in person. Robert was taken to the hospital shortly after, but by the end of the month, Sarah and her older daughter would be planning both funerals within two weeks of each other.
“No mama expects to bury their child,” Sarah said. “You don’t expect to bury your husband either.”
Waiting for news
Sarah and Brandi could only park outside Self’s emergency room doors and get updates on Robin and Robert from their car window. They waited while doctors and nurses ran tests, but eventually got a call from Robin confirming she had COVID-19.
“She said ‘The doctor wants to put me on a ventilator,’” Sarah recalled. “I told her pray, baby, you’re going to be alright. We’re out here with you. We can’t come inside, but we’re with you.”
Robin was put on a ventilator in the ICU that day. Robert was in a regular room. His oxygen wasn’t as low as Robin’s. He wasn’t in pain, Brandi said.
“That was August 8 when I got off the phone with him. About three days later a doctor called and said ‘Your dad’s not doing all that well,’” she said. “I don’t know how many times a day I called, they probably got sick of me up there. Every day, every night, it was just back and forth.”
Robin was experiencing kidney failure and couldn’t be treated with remdesivir, an antiviral used to treat COVID-19. Robert was able to take the treatment but still ended up on a ventilator by Aug. 8.
Brandi, 37, called to check on her sister and father every day, but on the night of Aug. 14 she couldn’t get through to anyone at the hospital. She called repeatedly, being told her sister’s nurse was in the ICU room and busy. It wasn’t until after midnight she got a call.
“I thought something must be wrong, because I’ve never had this much trouble getting someone on the phone,” Brandi said. “The nurse said we had to turn off the dialysis just for (Robin) to have her blood pressure.”
Staff had to do CPR on Robin twice, but on Aug. 15 she died at 42 years old from complications of COVID-19. Brandi drove to her mother’s house to break the news to her and get to the hospital. Robin had spent every day since Aug. 8 on a ventilator, and they hadn’t spoken to her since then.
“I was just devastated,” Sarah said.
Robin improved some before her sudden decline. Robert, however, began a steady decline. His kidneys began to fail, too.
“When I heard that, I really did lose all hope,” Brandi said. “I didn’t want to think like that, but I didn’t want to get my hopes up again.”
Sarah was able to see her husband in person hours before he died. Nurses helped her into a protective suit and helped affix her face coverings. She held his hand through two pairs of gloves.
“It was horrible. It was a horrible scene,” she said. “I prayed with him, I told him he was coming home, that he had to get well soon. His birthday was coming up, September 23. I just rubbed his hand.”
Brandi watched as the nurses and doctors who had worked long hours and done their best to treat Robert sobbed, looking on as Sarah comforted her husband. She and her mother had never imagined Robert and Robin would never come home.
Thirty minutes after Sarah left Robert’s room, doctors called to say it wouldn’t be long before he died.
Grieving hand-in-hand
Robin died 12 days ahead of her father, but Brandi said they never told him she had passed. What good would the grief do him in his last days? Still, Brandi said she sometimes regrets not letting him know.
Robin’s funeral was Aug. 22; Robert’s was Sept. 3. Neighbors thought the funeral home had forgotten to take their signs down following Robin’s funeral — many couldn’t believe Robert had died so soon after. Sarah said she continued getting calls for months from people calling to check on them who didn’t realize both had died.
“I prayed, I asked the Lord, I said please don’t take my child. The same with my husband, I prayed, I prayed, I prayed,” Sarah said. “I asked God for the strength to get through it all. I didn’t want God to take them, but I didn’t want them to suffer anymore either.”
In the ensuing weeks, family and friends brought lawn chairs to sit outside and offer a reassuring presence. Others cooked for them and delivered meals that helped Sarah and Brandi focus on more important matters. Their love and support was overwhelming, and the kindness helped the two through the initial shock and grief.
But the pain hasn’t gone away.
“We’re used to cancer, we’re used to heart attacks, strokes and car accidents. COVID came out of left field, though,” Brandi said. “Because we couldn’t be there with them, you were already losing them before they were gone. I feel like I still don’t have closure.”
Two older cousins in their family later died of COVID-19 complications. Two members of their church died, one each on the nights of Robert and Robin’s funerals. It has been a year since their deaths, but it feels like it happened only days ago.
“People don’t understand, there’s a part of me that’s gone with them,” Sarah said. “We were married for 46 years, we practically grew up together over 46 years.”
There’s no escaping COVID-19 news, either; a constant stream of statistics masks the stories of everyday people whose lives are overturned daily by this virus. Sarah said she and Brandi continued watching CNN regularly for updates on the pandemic, and she’s felt frustration that doctors and nurses can see tragedy unfold every day and there are others unwilling to take any steps to protect against COVID’s spread.
One day, while Sarah was at the grocery store, a man struck up a conversation with her and asked how she and her family were doing. She shared her grief and explained that she had lost her husband and a daughter, that she and Brandi were struggling daily to keep composed. But they have each other, and they’re finding ways to keep living amid their grief.
He handed her a $2 bill. She now carries it everywhere she goes.
“He said to me, ‘You’re now walking as two, hand-in-hand.’”