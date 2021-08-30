You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McCormick students to learn virtually because of COVID-19 spike

Aug. 30 McCormick School Board
Buy Now

McCormick County Superintendent Jaime Hembree, right, speaks during Monday’s meeting. Listening is board member Shay Blair-Franklin.

 LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL

MCCORMICK — McCormick County schools will move to virtual learning for the rest of the week because of rising quarantines from COVID-19.

Students will learn virtually beginning today through Google Classroom.

On Friday, the district will reassess and inform parents of whether virtual school will continue or if students will return to school on Sept. 7 following the Labor Day holiday.

Just 10 days earlier on Aug. 20, the district had only two positive cases and five students quarantined.

There are now 19 positive cases in McCormick County schools and 196 quarantines among students and staff members.

“We are not in the place I anticipated we would be even a week to two weeks ago,” Superintendent Jaime Hembree said Monday during a special called meeting of the board of trustees.

“What we are seeing with this delta variant is that it is impacting students of all ages and adults of all ages.”

She provided the current numbers for cases in the schools, telling the board the numbers “seem to be changing by the hour.”

Hembree said the state education department urged districts to consult with the department and state Department of Health and Environmental Control before making any kinds of decisions.

She had an early Monday morning conversation with someone with DHEC, she said.

“When we had the conversation, you know, it was very clear what we needed to do in terms of a move to virtual and I also had this conversation with our deputy superintendent from the state department as well,” Hembree said.

During the virtual learning, students will receive live instruction.

“It’s not just assignments being posted, this is actually the teacher on the Chromebook, camera on, students with their camera on receiving the lessons,” Hembree said.

Parents whose children don’t have internet access should contact the child’s school and the district will provide an instructional packet.

Hembree said she met with WCTEL on Monday and the company is working to see what can be done to reactivate internet hot spots.

The schools will also provide meals at the McCormick Elementary/Middle cafeteria for all students from 10 a.m. to noon.

While students are learning virtually, the district will be adding Plexiglass into classrooms and deep cleaning the buildings.

In other meeting news, the board voted to approve Rosetta Stone courses for McCormick Middle School in German, Italian, French and Spanish. The board also approved the first of two readings of a policy change that will add recognition of Constitution and Citizenship Day to the Social Studies education portion of the board policy manual.

New board member Ben White was also sworn in Monday. With his and Joy Bell Turman’s recent elections to the board, the board no longer has empty seats.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

McCormick students to learn virtually because of COVID-19 spike

McCormick students to learn virtually because of COVID-19 spike

MCCORMICK — McCormick County schools will move to virtual learning for the rest of the week because of rising quarantines from COVID-19.

Updated
State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions.

McCormick County schools move to virtual learning Tuesday through end of week

McCormick County schools move to virtual learning Tuesday through end of week

McCormick County School District will transition to virtual learning beginning Tuesday because of an increase in COVID-19 quarantines among students and staff, according to a social media post made by the district.

Updated
S. Carolina Supreme Court prepares to hear 2 mask lawsuits

S. Carolina Supreme Court prepares to hear 2 mask lawsuits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's highest court will hear two challenges to the state's refusal to let school districts require masks for students and teachers this week.

Updated
+24
The Latest: 2 Oregon counties seek trucks to hold bodies

The Latest: 2 Oregon counties seek trucks to hold bodies

BEND, Ore. — Oregon's emergency management department says the state's death toll from COVID-19 is climbing so rapidly that two counties have requested refrigerated trucks to hold the bodies.

Updated
South Carolina reverses, requires masks on school buses

South Carolina reverses, requires masks on school buses

South Carolina students will again be required to wear masks on school buses as COVID-19 cases among children and students are rising rapidly.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home