McCormick students to learn virtually because of COVID-19 spike

MCCORMICK — McCormick County schools will move to virtual learning for the rest of the week because of rising quarantines from COVID-19.
Students will learn virtually beginning today through Google Classroom.
On Friday, the district will reassess and inform parents of whether virtual school will continue or if students will return to school on Sept. 7 following the Labor Day holiday.
Just 10 days earlier on Aug. 20, the district had only two positive cases and five students quarantined.
There are now 19 positive cases in McCormick County schools and 196 quarantines among students and staff members.
“We are not in the place I anticipated we would be even a week to two weeks ago,” Superintendent Jaime Hembree said Monday during a special called meeting of the board of trustees.
“What we are seeing with this delta variant is that it is impacting students of all ages and adults of all ages.”
She provided the current numbers for cases in the schools, telling the board the numbers “seem to be changing by the hour.”
Hembree said the state education department urged districts to consult with the department and state Department of Health and Environmental Control before making any kinds of decisions.
She had an early Monday morning conversation with someone with DHEC, she said.
“When we had the conversation, you know, it was very clear what we needed to do in terms of a move to virtual and I also had this conversation with our deputy superintendent from the state department as well,” Hembree said.
During the virtual learning, students will receive live instruction.
“It’s not just assignments being posted, this is actually the teacher on the Chromebook, camera on, students with their camera on receiving the lessons,” Hembree said.
Parents whose children don’t have internet access should contact the child’s school and the district will provide an instructional packet.
Hembree said she met with WCTEL on Monday and the company is working to see what can be done to reactivate internet hot spots.
The schools will also provide meals at the McCormick Elementary/Middle cafeteria for all students from 10 a.m. to noon.
While students are learning virtually, the district will be adding Plexiglass into classrooms and deep cleaning the buildings.
In other meeting news, the board voted to approve Rosetta Stone courses for McCormick Middle School in German, Italian, French and Spanish. The board also approved the first of two readings of a policy change that will add recognition of Constitution and Citizenship Day to the Social Studies education portion of the board policy manual.
New board member Ben White was also sworn in Monday. With his and Joy Bell Turman’s recent elections to the board, the board no longer has empty seats.