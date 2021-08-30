You are the owner of this article.
McCormick County schools move to virtual learning Tuesday through end of week

McCormick County School District

McCormick County School District will transition to virtual learning beginning Tuesday because of an increase in COVID-19 quarantines among students and staff, according to a social media post made by the district.

The post states the decision was made after consultation with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Virtual learning will take place through the end of the school week, and the district will assess the situation on Friday and make a determination for next week.

Students will receive instruction through Google Classroom. Those without internet access at home should notify the school so they can be given an alternative learning mode.

Meals will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. until noon Enter at the side door of the McCormick Elementary/Middle cafeteria.

