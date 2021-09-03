You are the owner of this article.
McCormick County School District to stay virtual next week

McCormick County School District

McCormick County School District students will continue to learn virtually following the Labor Day holiday.

A social media post from the school district on Friday announced that virtual learning will continue through Sept. 10 with a return to face-to-face instruction planned for Sept. 13.

The schools in the district moved to virtual learning earlier this week because of rising COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

Students will continue to receive virtual instruction via Google Classroom. Those without internet access should contact their child’s school.

Meals will be delivered to students Tuesday and Thursday. Those who do not wish to receive meals should contact 864-443-0178.

No virtual learning will take place Monday in observance of Labor Day. All sports activities are canceled until the district returns to face-to-face instruction.

