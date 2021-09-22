McCormick County school board asks for repeal of mask mandate ban

McCormick County School District’s board of trustees passed a resolution to be sent to the state legislature asking that a mask mandate ban be repealed.
Proviso 1.108 is part of the South Carolina General Assembly’s 2021-22 appropriations bill and prohibits school districts from using funds appropriated by the bill to mandate mask-wearing.
The vote on the resolution passed 6-1, with board member Terry Wilson opposing the resolution.
Superintendent Jaime Hembree read the resolution to the board during the meeting.
“Local school boards and superintendents who ultimately bear the responsibility for the wellbeing of students and staff need flexibility, not limitations, when carefully weighing health and the safety guidance at the local, state and federal level to make decisions for the students and staff in their communities,” she read.
The resolution strongly urges members of the state Legislature to reconvene and repeal the proviso.
Wilson read a statement during the meeting, stating he supports measures that are proven effective against the spread of COVID-19, but said he hadn’t been able to find any source that provides scientific proof that a face mask is “effective in control of the COVID virus.”
Board member Frank Puckett also submitted a statement that opposed Wilson’s opinion.
“Doing nothing is not an option we can afford to accept. Face masks have been proven to slow the spread of COVID-19, should be a requirement and not just a suggestion,” Puckett said.
Board member Joy Bell Turman was also in favor of the proviso being repealed and talked about the use of masks to protect children.
“Even if it’s not 100% that it will protect them, which nothing is, if we can put something in place to say that we are making efforts and strides to protect our children, I feel that we should do so,” Bell Turman said.
Vice chairperson Heather McNally, who presided over the meeting, said the action taken Wednesday is “not an item to separate or divide any of our leadership,” and said she sees the matter as one about local-level decision-making.
The board also approved the first reading of an administrative rule for the policy regarding staff leaves and absences.
The board also heard about the district’s COVID-19 precautions and plans for air quality control.