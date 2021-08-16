McCormick Correctional inmate dies after positive COVID test

A 60-year-old man at McCormick Correctional Institution has died after testing positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Corrections announced Monday.
Chauncy E. Orr died Friday at an area hospital. He was hospitalized for other health reasons on Aug. 7 and tested positive for the coronavirus that day.
There are no known active cases at McCormick Correctional, according to a press release. The prison system has 120 active inmate cases and 62 active staff cases. This is the department’s 43rd inmate death associated with the virus and the fifth at McCormick Correctional.
The Department of Corrections has made masks and COVID-19 vaccines available to all who are incarcerated. According to the department's COVID-19 statistics page, 8,899 inmates — or about 58% — are fully vaccinated and 6,443 have refused inoculation. As of Saturday, only 45.8% of eligible South Carolina residents were fully vaccinated.
