McCormick, Abbeville schools announce virtual learning changes

An illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)., which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Abbeville and McCormick county school districts are the latest to announce a short-term shift to virtual learning.
Students in Abbeville County School District will learn virtually on Friday. With the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, that would give Abbeville County students four days at home before returning to in-person learning.
Assignments will be posted to Google Classroom and must be completed by midnight for students to be counted as present. Teachers will be available to students 10-11 a.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Students in McCormick County School District will learn remotely Friday through Jan. 21 and return for face-to-face instruction on Jan. 24.
“During our virtual learning days, students will receive virtual instruction via their Google Classrooms,” according to a post from the district.
“If you do not have internet access, please contact your child’s school to receive instructions for an alternate learning method,” the post says.
Students are still off Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
All sports activities are canceled until the schools return to face-to-face instruction.
The post states the reason for the change is “a sharp increase in quarantines among students and staff within the past 24 hours.”
According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, 2.8% of Abbeville County residents and 2.7% of McCormick County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past two weeks.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.
Abbeville City Council will conduct its January and February meetings virtually in response to potential COVID-19 exposure.
Coronavirus (COVID-19)
As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.
Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals: