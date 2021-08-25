Matthew Hensley: Vaccine hesitancy sets back efforts to end pandemic

“The bomb will not start a chain-reaction in the water, converting it all to gas, and letting all the ships on all the oceans drop down to the bottom. It will not blow out the bottom of the sea and let all the water run down the hole. It will not destroy gravity. I am not an atomic playboy, as one of my critics labeled me, exploding these bombs to satisfy my personal whim.”
— U.S. Navy Rear Adm. William H.P. Blandy
Whether we’re talking about nuclear weapons or medical marvels, for as long as there have been scientific advances, there have been detractors who proffer false claims or obstinately reject even reasonable, observably accurate conclusions.
This includes our nation’s long history of vaccinations, which spurned anti-vaccination protests and movements — especially in the face of mandatory vaccination programs, which date back to at least 1853. We’re seeing that again in response to mass inoculations against COVID-19.
But vaccine hesitancy is causing a numbers problem.
We need an estimated 70-90% of people to have antibodies against COVID-19 to reach herd immunity, the point at which transmission becomes difficult because there aren’t sufficient available hosts. And that’s not 70-90% of Americans, either. That’s 70-90% in each community. In Greenwood County, the vaccination rate is just 43.2% of those who are eligible for vaccination — those who are 12 and older — or about 38% of the total population. I live across the lake in Laurens County, where the overall rate is less than a third.
In other words, while the supply is there and we’ve had eight months to get vaccinated, many haven’t. I hope FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine helps sway more to get the jab, but with our current rate, we’re at risk. Without mitigating efforts, such as mass adoption of wearing face coverings, there is still significant potential for spread.
Actually, that’s exactly what we’re seeing.
Statewide, our new case averages look like they did in late January. Hospital beds are dwindling. We’re just weeks into the school year and some districts already have hundreds of students in quarantine — in Lancaster County, it’s more than 1,000.
We’re also seeing a growing number of breakthrough cases from the delta variant, perhaps a sign of dwindling immunity the longer it’s been since vaccination — something that third dose of Pfizer or Moderna should remedy — or perhaps a sign that vaccines are somewhat less effective against delta, or perhaps it’s a combination of the two. However, just 1 in 8 new cases in July involved someone who was fully vaccinated so the vaccine still seems to provide a high level of protection.
Every time a virus replicates, there’s a slim chance it will change in some significant way. During the pandemic, the World Health Organization has identified four variants of concern — alpha, beta, gamma and delta — four variants of interest — eta, iota, kappa and lambda — and 11 as of yet unnamed alerts for further monitoring. That’s with more than 200 million total cases reported worldwide.
As long as there’s still significant new spread, we’re going to see the virus change. There’s no surefire way to predict how it will change. It’s possible the next dominant variant will make people much less sick than the current. Or, it could generate a physiological response in those in their 20s and 30s that led to so much death and serious illness during the influenza pandemic. It’s impossible to predict. But with each new variant, there is a chance vaccines will prove less effective against it. There are already indications that lambda fits this bill.
That means we’re in a precarious time. If we don’t do more to slow the spread and mass vaccinate, the currently available vaccines will see their window of opportunity close and the pandemic will be prolonged.
If you haven’t been vaccinated, talk to your health care provider if you have concerns or visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.