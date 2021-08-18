You are the owner of this article.
Matthew Hensley: The next wave of labor woes

Well, employers, it looks like your labor woes are about to get worse.

I know, I know, many of you have unfilled positions, and between the vacancies and sick time, many of you have decreased production or sporadic closures. The other day, I went to a drive-thru in Clinton and was told by the one person still inside the business that it was closed, then went to a nearby restaurant to find that it, too, had a single person working — and a long wait for such a short line at the window.

It’s already bad. But as the situation worsens in South Carolina, with a rising number of new COVID-19 cases and falling number of available hospital beds, we’re also sending our kids back to school. You know, veritable germ factories. I think we can all appreciate that our districts are working in overdrive to clean surfaces and make what adjustments they can to protect our children, but at the end of the day, there are limitations to what they can do.

We aren’t at a point yet where most students can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer shot has only been approved for those ages 12 and older and other available vaccines are only approved for use in those 18 and up. A further hangup for some is that these are permitted through emergency use authorization and have not received full FDA approval, and while that was good enough for me to get vaccinated months ago and FDA approval is likely around the corner, persistent vaccine hesitancy will remain a sticking point for mandating it among students.

Another powerful tool, which countless health officials and studies support, is widespread masking. However, because it protects others from the wearer more so than protecting the wearer from others, the effectiveness of masking drops precipitously when people opt-out. Without enforcement, without a mandate, the usefulness of donning masks in classrooms is limited.

While districts will try to add distance between students, short of building new, spacier classrooms and buses that don’t at all resemble the sardine cans of our youth, there are limitations to how much they can do. And there’s only so much a teacher or administrator can do to get kids to have proper hygiene.

That means as we see a surge across the state — hospitalizations and new cases have more than doubled in the past two weeks — it is inevitable that we see spread in school.

That leaves the districts with more extreme measures of preventing spread.

One possibility is rolling quarantines in response to children testing positive so that people who might have been exposed won’t be able to spread it. This takes a number of healthy students out of the classroom, but probably takes some who might spread coronavirus out of the equation as well. Another option for districts is moving to distance learning when case numbers rise among students and staff, which definitely keeps COVID from spreading in the classroom.

Both of these measures have a key downside: When a child stays home, so does a parent. And when a parent stays home with a child, they don’t come to work. If that parent works for you, it means you are down yet another employee.

Either option is better than allowing disease to spread unabated, which would result in more people getting sick, more hospitalizations and more death — and yes, people will still miss work. And since masking, at least for the time being, appears to be off the table and cases are rising, we should expect there to be plenty of new cases in the coming weeks and months.

We’re already seeing a number in our school districts.

So far this school year, 226 students and 61 school employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. Remember that a number of districts, such as Abbeville County, returned this week and some districts, such as districts 51 and 52, are sharing the numbers with media or on social media but don’t seem to appear in DHEC’s reporting. And in the coming weeks and months, state health officials expect case numbers to grow.

That means you, as an employer, will have to figure out how to accommodate those parents who work for you and deal with yet another wrinkle in the already tenuous workforce situation. The same troubles will affect your customers, your suppliers — well, really everyone — so there will be more disruptions in your day-to-day business.

And while this isn’t unique to us, with much of the Southeast joining us in the top 10 for new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days, other places that have been more open to masking and vaccinating are seeing far fewer cases — meaning their employers aren’t facing as many COVID-related absences or disruptions to accommodate parents as you should expect in the coming weeks and months. Perhaps that’s just a cost of doing business in South Carolina?

With all that said, you can be part of the solution. The prevailing wisdom among scientists is that once we reach herd immunity — that’s when enough people have immunity that the virus can’t spread — we won’t have to worry about masking or distancing anymore. The current estimate is that we can reach it once 70-90% of people have adequate antibodies to protect them from infection. That’s a tall order when just 45.8% of eligible South Carolinians (and only 38% or so of the state’s overall population) are fully vaccinated.

Employers can help change that, and a number already are.

Yes, there is the contentious option to mandate vaccinations among workers, but there are softer approaches as well. One is to incentivize vaccinations. At the Index-Journal, each employee who shows proof they received both shots of Pfizer or Moderna or one shot of Johnson & Johnson gets an extra day off. A number of places have handed out one-time bonuses to those who get inoculated against COVID-19. Another option is to help people get vaccinated. Some larger workplaces have hosted vaccine clinics for employees. That might not be practical for smaller offices, but connecting workers with information about when and where they can get vaccinated and guaranteeing time for appointments can make a big difference.

Not only can this help end the pandemic, but it can also improve outcomes for your employees should they come in contact with COVID-19 — even with breakthrough cases.

Contact Managing Editor Matthew Hensley at 864-943-2529 or mhensley@indexjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @IJMattHensley.

