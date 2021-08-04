Matthew Hensley: Just do it already

I have heard all the stories about it.
It’s dangerous.
It’s deadly.
It will make you terribly ill.
Let me tell you, all those warnings are overstated. You can get it and be just fine. Look at me. I got it. Twice. It wasn’t any more than an inconvenience. There were some minor symptoms, but I wasn’t holed up in bed for days. I still came into the office and didn’t give up going to the store or restaurants. The best part is, I’m now chocked full of antibodies.
So stop worrying about what you might hear in the media, don’t fret about what people say on Facebook and just get it.
I’m talking about the vaccine. What did you think I meant?
With the enormous rise in cases as of late, which includes Florida setting a record for new cases in the past week and already breaking it, there is no better time than six weeks ago to get your first COVID-19 shot.
But it’s not too late. There are still plenty of places you can get injected. Wait, that didn’t come out right.
As part of South Carolina Immunization Awareness Week, state health officials are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated for COVID-19 — and maybe a few other things.
Here are some nearby coronavirus vaccination sites you can visit for your first or second dose, as listed by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control:
From 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today through Friday at Piedmont Technical College, 343 N. Emerald Road, Greenwood.
From 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday at Greenwood County Health Department, 1736 S. Main St., Greenwood.
From 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday at Laurens County Health Department, 93 Human Services Road, Clinton.
From 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at McCormick County Health Department, 204 Highway 28 S., McCormick.
From 6-8 p.m. today at Greenwood Pathway House, 208 Panola Ave., Greenwood.
From 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Abbeville County Health Department, 909 W. Greenwood St., Abbeville.
These aren’t the only opportunities out there. For instance, Greenwood County School District 51 will host a vaccine clinic from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Ware Shoals Community Library.
If you don’t see something that works for you, call your health care provider or visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov for other options.
As a latecomer to getting vaccinated, you might miss out on the joy of going maskless. Yep, rising case numbers are bringing that back at a number of workplaces, including at the Index-Journal. If you stop by for a visit, be prepared for this chronic mumbler to sound a bit more muffled. And while we don’t have a tattle line set up (at least not yet), you should expect to see our employees with faces covered while representing the company in the public.
But at least it lowers your chance of getting the virus — including from your kids who are surrounded by unmasked, unvaccinated classmates all day.
So put on your mask, roll up your sleeves and go get vaxxed.