Matthew Hensley: Avoid the ER if you can

There were 2,560 patients with COVID-19 in South Carolina hospitals, according to state data released Tuesday, accounting for more than 1 in 4 of hospitalized patients.
That is a lot of COVID patients, and it’s causing a strain on the health care system statewide.
We’ve already seen it here. Self Regional reported last month that the hospital reached capacity at one point and it took finesse to find a bed for a patient having a heart attack. Data from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control showed Abbeville County was at 111% capacity as recently as Thursday. The Laurens County Advertiser reported last week that Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital had hit 125% capacity a few times in August.
Elsewhere, the South Carolina National Guard has been deployed to help administer monoclonal antibody treatments and otherwise aid rendering care.
It’s bad enough that over the weekend, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control tweeted: “Hospitals are currently overwhelmed due to the surge of critical COVID-19 cases.”
Adding to that strain is a massive shortage among medical staff. There are 23 hospitals expecting staff shortages this week.
So what can we do?
Well, there are a few ways you can help. One is to avoid unnecessary trips to the emergency room. Obviously, someone who has chest pains or trouble breathing should seek immediate medical attention. But a fever or a bad cough? Try to get to your family doctor or visit urgent care. If you are planning to have care that might be deemed “elective,” consider putting it off. Heck, there’s a chance your provider has already decided to delay the procedure. Also, now might not be the time to take unnecessary risks. For instance, if you want to prove to your vacationing family that you can leap across a lazy river in a single bound, don’t. I wouldn’t recommend it when hospitals are empty.
That can all help alleviate some of the capacity problems within the hospitals, but more needs to be done to address the rise in cases.
On Tuesday, when DHEC posted four days worth of data after taking a three-day hiatus for Labor Day, the confirmed and probable cases ticked up by more than 20,000. The death toll grew by nearly 200 (149 and 43, respectively). South Carolina’s moving seven-day average topped 5,000 at the end of August — nearing the earlier January peak — and has stayed there.
Health experts have given us a number of methods to slow spread, including masking, distancing and staying home when sick. The most underutilized weapon in our anti-COVID arsenal seems to be the vaccine, at least here in South Carolina. Study after study shows being vaccinated significantly reduces the risk of getting COVID-19 and improves the outlook for those who do get it. If you don’t believe me, look at the latest numbers from Self Regional. Of the 51 COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized at Greenwood’s hospital Tuesday, 43 (84.3%) weren’t vaccinated. And while 14 unvaccinated COVID patients were in ICU and nine were on ventilators, just two vaccinated patients were in ICU and on ventilators.
While the numbers and percentages vary by facility, South Carolina’s hospitals all report the same thing: most patients in their ICUs and on their ventilators are unvaccinated. Meanwhile, states with higher vaccination rates are fairing far better against the delta onslaught than those that have lower vaccination rates, such as state in the South.
There’s also growing evidence that having more adults vaccinated helps protect children. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday at a White House briefing the hospitalization rate among children was nearly four times higher in states with the lowest vaccine coverage compared to states with high coverage during August. Right now, without more vaccinated adults and without districts being able to implement widespread masking, the best districts can do to rein in spread is to quarantine close contacts, a disruptive but likely necessary approach that has caused some districts to see 10% or more of their students staying home on any given day.
If you are not already, please consider getting vaccinated.