Matthew Hensley: 1 million infected

South Carolina reached a milestone: 1 million infections.
That’s about one COVID-19 diagnosis for every five South Carolinians.
Considering that’s spread across nearly two years of pandemic, the overall coronavirus tally might not seem quite so high — especially since most of those 1 million infected have long since recovered. But it comes as we’re seeing the highest levels of transmission yet.
In the past week, the Palmetto State recorded the four highest daily numbers to date and beat a record set last January for highest seven-day new case average three times. And with testing delays from holidays and throngs of people trying to get swabbed, we can expect more staggering numbers in the near term.
Why have new cases soared in recent weeks?
Omicron has become the dominant strain and spreads more rapidly than the initial virus. At the same time, the World Health Organization says initial data points to less severe illness from the variant, in part because it infects the upper respiratory tract and is less likely to cause pneumonia. Officials note that data is preliminary and incomplete.
In other words, while there is cause for concern, the sky isn’t falling.
We could still end up in a bad situation quickly if we don’t continue following the recommendations of health care officials, or go back to embracing them for those of us who have grown slack. We should still mask in public places, distance when we can, reduce the number of unnecessary trips and stay home when we’re sick. And our public health agencies stress that vaccination, whether getting your initial doses or a booster, is the best way to protect against serious illness.
Remember, if cases go up too quickly and hospital rooms fill up, it will make it more difficult for you and your loved ones to get medical care in case of injury or another illness. It’s still important that we all do our part.
