Lander enacts three-week mask mandate beginning today

Lander University will require face masks be worn in campus buildings and on university transportation for three weeks beginning today.

The university joins others across the state in implementing a mandate following a Tuesday decision by the state Supreme Court that allows colleges and universities to mandate mask-wearing. The decision follows the state Legislature’s budget proviso that said public schools could not institute mask mandates.

The requirement will last for three weeks.

“The temporary mandate will allow the University to operate safely while monitoring COVID-19 developments as students return and fall classes begin,” said a campus message provided by the university.

At the end of the three weeks, the message said, the university will evaluate whether to lift or extend the mandate “based on current campus conditions and any updated guidance from public health or government agencies.”

The message said classroom instructors can remove masks for instructional purposes if adequate physical distancing is maintained. The university is providing free masks to students, faculty and staff while supplies last.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.

