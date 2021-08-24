You are the owner of this article.
Lakelands, statewide COVID cases increase in schools

District 50 first day of school 2021 (15).JPG (copy)
Emerald High School students listen to their teacher during the first day of school on July 22. 

 LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL

Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases in schools reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has more than doubled since Friday.

There have been at least 857 positive student cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina schools since Aug. 1.

“At least,” because that number reported by DHEC as of Sunday does not include the majority of cases that have been self-reported by Greenwood School District 51, Greenwood School District 52, Abbeville County School District or McCormick County School District.

The health agency also reports 158 cases among school employees.

Greenwood County School District 50 is the only local district referring to DHEC’s reporting, so schools with at least one but fewer than five cases are represented as such. All other case counts were provided by that district. 

Greenwood School District 50, cumulative as of Aug. 22:

  • Eleanor S. Rice Elementary: fewer than five student cases.
  • Emerald High: fewer than five student cases, fewer than five faculty cases.
  • Greenwood High: 16 student cases.
  • Lakeview Elementary: fewer than five student cases.
  • Mathews Elementary: fewer than five student cases.
  • Merrywood Elementary: fewer than five student cases, fewer than five faculty cases.
  • Northside Middle: fewer than five student cases.
  • Westview Middle: fewer than five faculty cases.

Greenwood School District 51, as of Aug. 20:

  • Seven positive student cases
  • 50 quarantined students

Greenwood School District 52, Aug. 16-22:

  • Ninety Six Primary: two positive students quarantined, 15 student close contacts quarantined, two close contact staff members quarantined.
  • Ninety Six Elementary: four positive students quarantined, 53 close contact students quarantined, one positive staff member quarantined, two close contact staff members quarantined.
  • Edgewood Middle School: seven positive students quarantined, 56 close contact students quarantined.
  • Ninety Six High School: four positive students quarantined, 17 close contact students quarantined, one close contact staff member quarantined.

Abbeville County Public School District, as of Aug. 20:

  • Abbeville High School: three positive students, two positive staff, three students quarantined, two staff quarantined.
  • Dixie High School: six positive students, three positive staff, six students quarantined, two staff quarantined.
  • Wright Middle School: two positive students, seven quarantined students, one staff quarantined.
  • Westwood Elementary: one positive student, six positive staff.
  • Diamond Hill Elementary: two positive students, two quarantined students.
  • Cherokee Trail Elementary: six students quarantined.
  • John C. Calhoun Elementary: two positive staff.
  • Long Cane Primary: one positive student, two positive staff, eight students quarantined, one staff quarantined.

McCormick County School District, as of Aug. 23:

  • McCormick Elementary School: 20 students in quarantine.
  • McCormick Middle School: five positive students, 58 students in quarantine, one staff member in quarantine.
  • McCormick High School: 13 students in quarantine.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.

