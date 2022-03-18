 Skip to main content
Lakelands schools see zero COVID-19 cases

District 50 first day of school 2021 (1).JPG (copy)
Christy Stevens, right, assistant principal at Emerald, points a student in the right direction on the first day of school, July 22.

 INDEX-JOURNAL file

It’s been two years since the pandemic first interrupted daily life in South Carolina, and many local schools have something to celebrate.

Numerous schools and districts are reporting zero COVID-19 cases right now as the omicron variant continues to wane.

Greenwood County School District 50 Superintendent Steve Glenn told the school board Monday that the district had zero cases of COVID-19 and zero associated quarantines.

District 51 Superintendent Fay Sprouse and District 52 Superintendent Rex Ward also announced this week their districts had zero cases.

“We are extremely thankful for being able to return to a sense of normalcy,” a statement from Ward reads.

“Thank you all for your continued support in our efforts to keep our students and staff safe throughout the pandemic.”

Ward said Thursday that having no cases benefits students and teachers to have them in school on a regular basis. “It’s just important for the education of all,” he said.

Glenn said Monday that March 16, 2020 “seems like it’s been forever but it also seems like it was yesterday, too.”

Sprouse said having zero cases allows nurses to get back to performing their regular duties.

“The most important thing about zero cases is fewer student and teacher absences which means learning is not disrupted,” she said.

A chart provided by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control shows cases have also reached zero in Abbeville and McCormick County school districts. Each district shows 0% of students and staff isolated with COVID-19 for the week of March 7-11.

Statewide, 85% of South Carolina’s 1,296 schools are not in “outbreak” status, which means that below 10% of students and staff members were isolated for the previous two weeks. Data was not available for the remaining 15%.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.

Lakelands schools see zero COVID-19 cases

