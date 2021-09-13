You are the owner of this article.
Lakelands school districts update numbers

Long Cane Primary teacher Amber Belk reads a book to her class on the first day of school. 

There are two weeks left until the first intersession for Greenwood and McCormick county schools, a break away from school as part of the modified calendar. 

Below are the most recently released COVID-19 numbers from local school districts. 

Greenwood County School District 50, as of Sept. 13

(District 50 differentiates isolated individuals as those who are infected with the virus, who have COVID-19 symptoms or who tested positive but are asymptomatic. Quarantined individuals are those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who recently had contact with someone with COVID-19. Numbers below include both students and staff.)

Early Childhood and Montessori: three in isolation, 19 quarantined.

Hodges Elementary: five in isolation, 12 quarantined.

Lakeview Elementary: 15 in isolation, 40 quarantined.

Merrywood Elementary: eight in isolation, 24 quarantined.

Mathews Elementary: 10 in isolation, 34 quarantined.

Rice Elementary: 13 in isolation, 50 quarantined.

Pinecrest Elementary: four in isolation, 39 quarantined.

Mays Elementary: eight in isolation, 21 quarantined.

Woodfields Elementary: five in isolation, 35 quarantined.

Brewer Middle: three in isolation, 21 quarantined.

Northside Middle: seven in isolation, 19 quarantined.

Westview Middle: six in isolation, 35 quarantined.

Emerald High: 11 in isolation, 27 quarantined.

Greenwood High: 11 in isolation, 38 quarantined.

Other district services: two in isolation, two quarantined.

Greenwood County School District 51, Sept. 1-8

Ware Shoals Primary: three positive students, two positive staff, 46 students quarantined, one staff member quarantined.

Ware Shoals Middle: 10 positive students, 42 students quarantined, one staff member quarantined.

Ware Shoals High: one positive student, nine students quarantined.

Greenwood County School District 52, Sept. 7-10

Ninety Six Primary: five positive students, 13 close contact students quarantined, one close contact staff member quarantined.

Ninety Six Elementary: one positive student, eight close contact students quarantined.

Edgewood Middle School: five positive students, 17 close contact students quarantined, three positive staff members quarantined.

Ninety Six High School: seven positive students, 21 close contact

Abbeville County School District, as of Sept. 13

Long Cane Primary: five positive students, two positive staff.

John C. Calhoun Elementary: three positive students, four positive staff, four quarantined students.

Westwood Elementary: four positive students, seven quarantined students.

Cherokee Trail Elementary: one positive staff, 10 quarantined students.

Diamond Hill Elementary: three positive students, nine quarantined students.

Wright Middle School: six positive students, four positive staff, 12 quarantined students.

Abbeville High School: 30 quarantined students, one quarantined staff.

Dixie High School: three positive students, 25 quarantined students.

McCormick County School District, as of Sept. 7

McCormick Elementary School: 26 students in quarantine, two positive students.

McCormick Middle School: 11 positive students, 72 students in quarantine, one positive staff member.

McCormick High School: 68 students in quarantine, nine positive students, one staff member in quarantine, one positive staff member.

