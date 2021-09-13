Lakelands school districts update numbers

There are two weeks left until the first intersession for Greenwood and McCormick county schools, a break away from school as part of the modified calendar.
Below are the most recently released COVID-19 numbers from local school districts.
Greenwood County School District 50, as of Sept. 13
(District 50 differentiates isolated individuals as those who are infected with the virus, who have COVID-19 symptoms or who tested positive but are asymptomatic. Quarantined individuals are those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who recently had contact with someone with COVID-19. Numbers below include both students and staff.)
Early Childhood and Montessori: three in isolation, 19 quarantined.
Hodges Elementary: five in isolation, 12 quarantined.
Lakeview Elementary: 15 in isolation, 40 quarantined.
Merrywood Elementary: eight in isolation, 24 quarantined.
Mathews Elementary: 10 in isolation, 34 quarantined.
Rice Elementary: 13 in isolation, 50 quarantined.
Pinecrest Elementary: four in isolation, 39 quarantined.
Mays Elementary: eight in isolation, 21 quarantined.
Woodfields Elementary: five in isolation, 35 quarantined.
Brewer Middle: three in isolation, 21 quarantined.
Northside Middle: seven in isolation, 19 quarantined.
Westview Middle: six in isolation, 35 quarantined.
Emerald High: 11 in isolation, 27 quarantined.
Greenwood High: 11 in isolation, 38 quarantined.
Other district services: two in isolation, two quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 51, Sept. 1-8
Ware Shoals Primary: three positive students, two positive staff, 46 students quarantined, one staff member quarantined.
Ware Shoals Middle: 10 positive students, 42 students quarantined, one staff member quarantined.
Ware Shoals High: one positive student, nine students quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 52, Sept. 7-10
Ninety Six Primary: five positive students, 13 close contact students quarantined, one close contact staff member quarantined.
Ninety Six Elementary: one positive student, eight close contact students quarantined.
Edgewood Middle School: five positive students, 17 close contact students quarantined, three positive staff members quarantined.
Ninety Six High School: seven positive students, 21 close contact
Abbeville County School District, as of Sept. 13
Long Cane Primary: five positive students, two positive staff.
John C. Calhoun Elementary: three positive students, four positive staff, four quarantined students.
Westwood Elementary: four positive students, seven quarantined students.
Cherokee Trail Elementary: one positive staff, 10 quarantined students.
Diamond Hill Elementary: three positive students, nine quarantined students.
Wright Middle School: six positive students, four positive staff, 12 quarantined students.
Abbeville High School: 30 quarantined students, one quarantined staff.
Dixie High School: three positive students, 25 quarantined students.
McCormick County School District, as of Sept. 7
McCormick Elementary School: 26 students in quarantine, two positive students.
McCormick Middle School: 11 positive students, 72 students in quarantine, one positive staff member.
McCormick High School: 68 students in quarantine, nine positive students, one staff member in quarantine, one positive staff member.