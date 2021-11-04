Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

November shows a major difference in COVID-19 cases in local schools compared to recent months.
As of the start of this week, McCormick County School District is reporting zero cases or quarantines among students and staff members in its schools. Other schools in the area overwhelmingly have quarantine and isolation numbers in the single digits.
According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, there were 1,176 total isolations of students and staff members with positive COVID-19 cases amongst schools that reported numbers for the week of Oct. 25-29.
In those schools, 5,846 students and staff members were quarantined.
The most recent numbers reported by each district are below. Private school numbers and cumulative numbers since the beginning of the school year (listed in parentheses) are from DHEC.
The agency doesn’t report case totals below five, so any schools with a count between one and four are listed as such.
Greenwood County School District 50, as of Nov. 3
Early Childhood and Montessori: one in isolation, 25 quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 11 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 120 student quarantines.)
Hodges Elementary: zero in isolation, four quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 25 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 65 student quarantines.)
Lakeview Elementary: two in isolation, three quarantined. (10 staff isolations, 46 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 136 student quarantines.)
Merrywood Elementary: nine in isolation, eight quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 49 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 140 student quarantines.)
Mathews Elementary: three in isolation, seven quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 34 student isolations, 14 staff quarantines, 60 student quarantines.)
Rice Elementary: zero in isolation, three quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 47 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 153 student quarantines)
Pinecrest Elementary: one in isolation, one quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 12 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 119 student quarantines.)
Mays Elementary: three in isolation, two quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 56 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 150 student quarantines.)
Woodfields Elementary: two in isolation, seven quarantined. (six staff isolations, 22 student isolations, five staff quarantines, 96 student quarantines.)
Brewer Middle: two in isolation, 21 quarantined. (six staff isolations, 51 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 359 student quarantines.)
Northside Middle: zero in isolation, six quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 55 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 220 student quarantines.)
Westview Middle: two in isolation, 12 quarantined. (nine staff isolations, 61 student isolations, seven staff quarantines, 432 student quarantines.)
Emerald High: eight in isolation, 16 quarantined. (six staff isolations, 95 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 279 student quarantines.)
Greenwood High: one in isolation, four quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 137 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 343 students quarantined.)
Other district services: zero in isolation, two quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 51, as of Nov. 2
Ware Shoals Primary: one staff member positive, one student quarantined.
Ware Shoals Middle: four students positive, six students quarantined.
Ware Shoals High: seven students quarantined, one staff member positive.
Greenwood County School District 52, Oct. 25-29
Ninety Six Primary: two student close contacts quarantined. (five staff isolations, 24 student isolations, 13 staff quarantines, 220 student quarantines.)
Ninety Six Elementary: three positive students isolated, 18 student close contacts quarantined, two positive staff members isolated, two staff close contacts quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 26 student isolations, 6 staff quarantines, 178 student quarantines.)
Edgewood Middle School: three positive students isolated, 17 student close contacts quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 36 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 227 student quarantines.)
Ninety Six High School: two positive students isolated. (1-4 staff isolations, 50 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 177 student quarantines.)
Abbeville County School District, as of Oct. 29
Long Cane Primary: zero students or staff members positive, zero students or staff members quarantined. (11 staff isolations, 29 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 68 student quarantines.)
John C. Calhoun Elementary: zero students or staff members positive, zero students or staff members quarantined. (10 staff isolations, 11 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 47 student quarantines.)
Westwood Elementary: zero students positive, one student quarantined, zero staff members positive or quarantined. (10 staff isolations, 10 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 56 student quarantines.)
Cherokee Trail Elementary: zero students or staff members positive, zero students or staff members quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 19 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 60 student quarantines.)
Diamond Hill Elementary: zero students or staff members positive, zero students or staff members quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 18 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 53 student quarantines.)
Wright Middle School: zero students positive, four students quarantined, zero staff member positive or quarantined. (eight staff isolations, 34 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 77 student quarantines.)
Abbeville High School: one student positive, one student quarantined, zero staff members positive, two staff members quarantined. (10 staff isolations, 21 student isolations, 8 staff quarantines, 91 student quarantines.)
Dixie High School: zero students positive, two students quarantined, one staff member positive, zero staff members quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 45 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 85 student quarantines.)
McCormick County School District, as of Nov. 1
McCormick Elementary School: zero students or staff members positive, zero students or staff members quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, six student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 88 student quarantines.)
McCormick Middle School: zero students or staff members positive, zero students or staff members quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 22 students isolated, 1-4 staff quarantined, 81 students quarantined.)
McCormick High School: zero students or staff members positive, zero students or staff members quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 15 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 75 student quarantines.)
Private schools week of Oct. 25-29
Cambridge Academy: zero staff members isolated, 1-4 students isolated, 1-4 staff quarantined, zero students quarantined. (six staff isolations, 25 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 67 student quarantines.)
Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood: 1-4 students isolated, 13 students quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 11 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 44 student quarantines.)