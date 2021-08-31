Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

Multiple Lakelands school districts on Monday updated their numbers of students with positive COVID-19 cases as well as quarantines.
Hundreds of local students are quarantined, with the number of quarantines leading McCormick County School District to move all students to virtual learning for the remainder of the week.
Greenwood School District 50, District 51 and McCormick County School District’s numbers below are up-to-date as of Monday.
Greenwood School District 51 and Abbeville County School District’s numbers are the most recently reported numbers from last week.
Greenwood School District 50, as of Aug. 30
(District 50 differentiates isolated individuals as those who are infected with the virus, who have COVID-19 symptoms or who tested positive but are asymptomatic. Quarantined individuals are those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who recently had contact with someone with COVID-19. Numbers below include both students and staff.)
Early Childhood and Montessori: two in isolation, 53 quarantined.
Hodges Elementary: two in isolation, 10 quarantined.
Lakeview Elementary: 18 in isolation, 61 quarantined.
Merrywood Elementary: four in isolation, 50 quarantined.
Mathews Elementary: seven in isolation, 23 quarantined.
Rice Elementary: 12 in isolation, 57 quarantined.
Pinecrest Elementary: one in isolation, 12 quarantined.
Mays Elementary: 10 in isolation, 23 quarantined.
Woodfields Elementary: eight in isolation, 51 quarantined.
Brewer Middle: 10 in isolation, 159 quarantined.
Northside Middle: two in isolation, 26 quarantined.
Westview Middle: 26 in isolation, 118 quarantined.
Emerald High: 15 in isolation, 44 quarantined.
Greenwood High: 23 in isolation, 44 quarantined.
Other district services: zero in isolation, six quarantined.
Greenwood School District 51, as of Aug. 25
Ware Shoals Primary: nine positive students, one positive staff, 136 close contacts quarantined.
Ware Shoals Middle: two positive students, one positive staff, 18 close contacts quarantined.
Ware Shoals High: one positive students, 10 close contacts quarantined.
Greenwood School District 52, Aug. 23-30:
Ninety Six Primary: two positive students quarantined, 39 close contact students quarantined, one positive staff member quarantined.
Ninety Six Elementary: three positive students quarantined, 17 close contact students quarantined.
Edgewood Middle School: seven positive students quarantined, 44 close contact students quarantined, one positive staff member quarantined, one close contact staff member quarantined.
Ninety Six High School: five positive students quarantined, 31 close contact students quarantined, one close contact staff member quarantined.
There is one close contact staff member quarantined at the district level.
Abbeville County School District, as of Aug. 27
Abbeville High School: seven positive students, one positive staff, six students quarantined, three staff quarantined.
Dixie High School: six positive students, 10 students quarantined.
Wright Middle School: five positive students, 28 quarantined students.
Westwood Elementary: three positive staff, six students quarantined.
Diamond Hill Elementary: two positive students, one positive staff, nine quarantined students, one staff quarantined.
Cherokee Trail Elementary: seven students quarantined.
John C. Calhoun Elementary: one positive student, one positive staff, nine students quarantined, one staff quarantined.
Long Cane Primary: three positive students, seven positive staff, 12 students quarantined, one staff quarantined.
McCormick County School District, as of Aug. 30
McCormick Elementary School: 51 students in quarantine, one positive student, two staff members in quarantine.
McCormick Middle School: 12 positive students, 72 students in quarantine, two staff members in quarantine.
McCormick High School: 68 students in quarantine, five positive students, one staff member in quarantine, one positive staff member.
Private schools:
Palmetto Christian Academy: As of Aug. 27, one confirmed case, zero classroom quarantines, one isolation resulting from close contact.
Cambridge Academy: No update provided.
Greenwood Christian School: No update provided.