You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

School bus rear

Multiple Lakelands school districts on Monday updated their numbers of students with positive COVID-19 cases as well as quarantines.

Hundreds of local students are quarantined, with the number of quarantines leading McCormick County School District to move all students to virtual learning for the remainder of the week.

Greenwood School District 50, District 51 and McCormick County School District’s numbers below are up-to-date as of Monday.

Greenwood School District 51 and Abbeville County School District’s numbers are the most recently reported numbers from last week.

Greenwood School District 50, as of Aug. 30

(District 50 differentiates isolated individuals as those who are infected with the virus, who have COVID-19 symptoms or who tested positive but are asymptomatic. Quarantined individuals are those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who recently had contact with someone with COVID-19. Numbers below include both students and staff.)

Early Childhood and Montessori: two in isolation, 53 quarantined.

Hodges Elementary: two in isolation, 10 quarantined.

Lakeview Elementary: 18 in isolation, 61 quarantined.

Merrywood Elementary: four in isolation, 50 quarantined.

Mathews Elementary: seven in isolation, 23 quarantined.

Rice Elementary: 12 in isolation, 57 quarantined.

Pinecrest Elementary: one in isolation, 12 quarantined.

Mays Elementary: 10 in isolation, 23 quarantined.

Woodfields Elementary: eight in isolation, 51 quarantined.

Brewer Middle: 10 in isolation, 159 quarantined.

Northside Middle: two in isolation, 26 quarantined.

Westview Middle: 26 in isolation, 118 quarantined.

Emerald High: 15 in isolation, 44 quarantined.

Greenwood High: 23 in isolation, 44 quarantined.

Other district services: zero in isolation, six quarantined.

Greenwood School District 51, as of Aug. 25

Ware Shoals Primary: nine positive students, one positive staff, 136 close contacts quarantined.

Ware Shoals Middle: two positive students, one positive staff, 18 close contacts quarantined.

Ware Shoals High: one positive students, 10 close contacts quarantined.

Greenwood School District 52, Aug. 23-30:

Ninety Six Primary: two positive students quarantined, 39 close contact students quarantined, one positive staff member quarantined.

Ninety Six Elementary: three positive students quarantined, 17 close contact students quarantined.

Edgewood Middle School: seven positive students quarantined, 44 close contact students quarantined, one positive staff member quarantined, one close contact staff member quarantined.

Ninety Six High School: five positive students quarantined, 31 close contact students quarantined, one close contact staff member quarantined.

There is one close contact staff member quarantined at the district level.

Abbeville County School District, as of Aug. 27

Abbeville High School: seven positive students, one positive staff, six students quarantined, three staff quarantined.

Dixie High School: six positive students, 10 students quarantined.

Wright Middle School: five positive students, 28 quarantined students.

Westwood Elementary: three positive staff, six students quarantined.

Diamond Hill Elementary: two positive students, one positive staff, nine quarantined students, one staff quarantined.

Cherokee Trail Elementary: seven students quarantined.

John C. Calhoun Elementary: one positive student, one positive staff, nine students quarantined, one staff quarantined.

Long Cane Primary: three positive students, seven positive staff, 12 students quarantined, one staff quarantined.

McCormick County School District, as of Aug. 30

McCormick Elementary School: 51 students in quarantine, one positive student, two staff members in quarantine.

McCormick Middle School: 12 positive students, 72 students in quarantine, two staff members in quarantine.

McCormick High School: 68 students in quarantine, five positive students, one staff member in quarantine, one positive staff member.

Private schools:

Palmetto Christian Academy: As of Aug. 27, one confirmed case, zero classroom quarantines, one isolation resulting from close contact.

Cambridge Academy: No update provided.

Greenwood Christian School: No update provided.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

Multiple Lakelands school districts on Monday updated their numbers of students with positive COVID-19 cases as well as quarantines.

McCormick students to learn virtually because of COVID-19 spike

McCormick students to learn virtually because of COVID-19 spike

MCCORMICK — McCormick County schools will move to virtual learning for the rest of the week because of rising quarantines from COVID-19.

Updated
State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions.

McCormick County schools move to virtual learning Tuesday through end of week

McCormick County schools move to virtual learning Tuesday through end of week

McCormick County School District will transition to virtual learning beginning Tuesday because of an increase in COVID-19 quarantines among students and staff, according to a social media post made by the district.

Updated
S. Carolina Supreme Court prepares to hear 2 mask lawsuits

S. Carolina Supreme Court prepares to hear 2 mask lawsuits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's highest court will hear two challenges to the state's refusal to let school districts require masks for students and teachers this week.

Updated
+24
The Latest: 2 Oregon counties seek trucks to hold bodies

The Latest: 2 Oregon counties seek trucks to hold bodies

BEND, Ore. — Oregon's emergency management department says the state's death toll from COVID-19 is climbing so rapidly that two counties have requested refrigerated trucks to hold the bodies.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home