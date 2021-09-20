Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

There’s one week left until the first intersession of the year for Greenwood and McCormick county public school students.
Friday will be an in-service day in those districts, so students will not go to school that day and will be out of school from Sept. 27 until Oct. 8.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 numbers reported by local school districts.
Greenwood County School District 50, as of Sept. 20
Early Childhood and Montessori: four in isolation, 13 quarantined.
Hodges Elementary: four in isolation, nine quarantined.
Lakeview Elementary: two in isolation, five quarantined.
Merrywood Elementary: eight in isolation, 10 quarantined.
Mathews Elementary: nine in isolation, 24 quarantined.
Rice Elementary: 15 in isolation, 47 quarantined.
Pinecrest Elementary: three in isolation, 22 quarantined.
Mays Elementary: six in isolation, 18 quarantined.
Woodfields Elementary: zero in isolation, 21 quarantined.
Brewer Middle: four in isolation, 33 quarantined.
Northside Middle: seven in isolation, 37 quarantined.
Westview Middle: four in isolation, 27 quarantined.
Emerald High: 18 in isolation, 44 quarantined.
Greenwood High: 17 in isolation, 62 quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 51, Sept. 13-18
Ware Shoals Primary: four positive students, 15 students quarantined.
Ware Shoals Middle: three positive students, seven students quarantined, one positive staff member.
Ware Shoals High: seven positive students, 22 students quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 52, Sept. 13-17
Ninety Six Primary: four positive students, 17 student close contacts quarantined, two positive staff members, one staff close contact quarantined.
Ninety Six Elementary: six positive students, 16 student close contacts quarantined, two positive staff members, one staff close contact quarantined.
Edgewood Middle School: six positive students, 20 student close contacts quarantined, one positive staff member.
Ninety Six High School: three positive students, 14 student close contacts quarantined.
Among district support staff, there are two positive staff members and one close contact staff member quarantined.
Abbeville County School District, as of Sept. 13
Long Cane Primary: five positive students, two positive staff. (33 cumulative isolations, 63 cumulative quarantines.)
John C. Calhoun Elementary: three positive students, four positive staff, four quarantined students. (18 cumulative isolations, 13 cumulative quarantines.)
Westwood Elementary: four positive students, seven quarantined students. (17 cumulative isolations, 28 cumulative quarantines.)
Cherokee Trail Elementary: one positive staff, 10 quarantined students. (six cumulative isolations, 23 cumulative quarantines.)
Diamond Hill Elementary: three positive students, nine quarantined students. (14 cumulative isolations, 32 cumulative quarantines.)
Wright Middle School: six positive students, four positive staff, 12 quarantined students. (31 cumulative isolations, 52 cumulative quarantines)
Abbeville High School: 30 quarantined students, one quarantined staff. (16 cumulative isolations, 50 cumulative quarantines.)
Dixie High School: three positive students, 25 quarantined students. (23 cumulative isolations, 35 cumulative quarantines.)
McCormick County School District, as of Sept. 13
McCormick Elementary School: four students in quarantine, one staff member in quarantine.
McCormick Middle School: one student in quarantine, four positive students, one staff member in quarantine, one positive staff member. (19 cumulative isolations, 75 total quarantines.)
McCormick High School: five positive students, one staff member in quarantine, one positive staff member.